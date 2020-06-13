Avoiding the easy answers to a complex problem

I was asked “What do you suggest as needed changes to reduce the killing of black people by police?” Just as with any question asked I think there are the knee-jerk reaction “answers,” the “low-hanging fruit” answers and the more thoughtful answers that take much more time to ponder, evaluate, and put forth. Anyone who spouts that it is a simple solution is kidding themselves and not giving the topic any real thought.
I believe people from all walks of life are good and want to be good to their fellow man. I state this because I believe there is a subset of vocal people in society who have the mistaken belief that police officers are out to kill. I wholeheartedly reject any such notion.
Society doesn’t want people to die during any interaction with police officers and unfortunately some of the split-second decisions made by police officers lead to death. It could be argued that with specific additional training and education the deaths due to split-second decision making can be reduced.
This question asked me to address a specific group of humans – black people. We are at a time where America is very sensitive toward death of black individuals in interactions with police officers but I think we should try to reduce deaths across the board.
I do not want to compare one incident with another incident. I recently wrote a column on the topic of comparing different incidents and pretending they are exactly the same in order to make a point. Trying to compare specific incidents to one another provides a false narrative and doesn’t solve the problem. It deflects it.
That said, I think that the facts and circumstances of specific incidents can be evaluated to learn what went wrong and what can be used to help eliminate errors in future situations where some of the facts and circumstances have similarities. I think this is where the demand for de-escalation training and crisis intervention training developed.
Society needs to recognize that police have a responsibility to enforce the law, which sometimes means people must be arrested. The majority of arrests are uneventful. There is a subset of people being arrested who physically resist. It’s not the police officer’s fault when force is needed to arrest someone who chooses to fight.
Another step we must take is to stop tyrants with badges because they give the hundreds of thousands of good police officers a bad name. My concern is that social justice warriors produce illogical opinions that will sway what is considered a tyrant with a badge. I fear that the same individuals who work to get people fired from their job for having an opposing opinion will be the same ones who force an unjustified definition of a tyrant.
But for the sake of argument, let’s pretend that we can have a logical definition of a tyrant. I certainly don’t want a tyrant to be on any police force. Tyrants have no place in law enforcement.
Many professions have a means in which there is a path for decertification.
A properly instituted periodic recertification process could provide a means for removing bad police officers. During the recertification period those who have a demonstrated pattern of tyrannical behavior are not recertified thereby removing them from law enforcement. I am not advocating that anyone who makes an error should forever be out of law enforcement. There is a very clear difference between making an error and being a tyrant.
I completely recognize that there are multitudes of additional areas that need work but I don’t have enough space to cover everything.
Instituting ideas that allow for good police officers to continue serving while not negatively affecting their officer safety and at the same time eliminating bad police officers will produce positive results.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.