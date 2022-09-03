Biden helps prove student loans mustbe outlawed

President Biden is trying to wave a magic wand and cancel some student loan debt.
I read through a document posted on the White House’s website titled “FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces Student Loan Relief for Borrowers Who Need It Most.”
“President Biden believes that a post-high school education should be a ticket to a middle-class life, but for too many, the cost of borrowing for college is a lifelong burden that deprives them of that opportunity,” the release stated.
Getting a degree from an institution of higher education is supposed to help people obtain a higher income. How is it those who are getting these higher incomes have a lifelong burden? If that is fact, then anyone who goes to college on a loan is making a huge mistake.
I care about students. I do not want to see them deprived of the opportunity for middle class. I demand that our legislative leaders outlaw student loans.
“According to a Department of Education analysis, the typical undergraduate student with loans now graduates with nearly $25,000 in debt,” the release stated.
This is interesting. Many people who purchase a vehicle take out much larger loans. Yet the average student loan of $25,000 is evidently too steep to overcome with acollege degree.
Again, more proof that student loans need to be outlawed.
In one of the three prongs of Biden’s plan, the Department of Education is proposing to cut monthly payments in half. That ispretty significant.
The fact sheet reports the proposal “caps monthly payments for undergraduate loans at 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income — half of the rate that borrowers must pay now under most existing plans. This means that the average annual student loan payment will be lowered by more than $1,000 for both current and future borrowers.”
If the loan is capped at half the current rate? If the annual savings is one-thousand bucks? That means the average person currently pays around $2,000 a year.
If that is dropped to $1,000 a year on a $25,000 loan, then the average monthly payment would be approximately $85 a month. That will make repaying the loantake decades.
Again, these people went to an institute of higher education. They, according to statistics, will make more in their life than those without a degree. If their degree choice is such that $85 a month is breaking the budget then they chose the wrong major.
“Nearly one-third of borrowers have debt but no degree,” the release stated.
If we have a situation where that many people start college and don’t finish then there is a major problem. In addition to outlawing student loans, colleges and universities must be pickier be better at providing the correct guidance and resources to those who are picked.
Biden wants people who get 4-year degrees to have a ticket to the middle class. According to the Pew Research Center, middle-income households are those with an income that is two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.
Census.gov reports the median household income was $67,521 in 2020. Using the Pew Research Center’s definition, the middle class in America earns between $45,000 and $135,000 (numbers rounded).
Let me throw out an idea that isn’t new but is worth repeating. Not everyone needs to get a college degree to earn a good living. In fact, I checked out the websites salary.com, ziprecruiter.com and intuit.com (via TurboTax) for an idea of what some tradesmen make in the Spokane area.
Journeyman plumbers and master carpenters both earn wages in the mid-$60,000 range. Mechanics are pulling in around $51,000. Journeyman electricians average nearly $70,000. There are so many other trades and crafts someone can learn in order to punch their ticket to the middle class. None of these include the debt offour-year degrees.
All Biden is doing is taking money from one taxpayer and providing it to someone who arguably shouldn’t have gone to college, based on his own fact sheet.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones.He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography,woodworking, and sports. When not computerprogramming vounteers in the community.