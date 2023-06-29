Biden’s state dinner guest has blood on his hands

Nick Gier

“There will be a deafening silence when it comes to the human rights crisis in India.”

— Sen. Bernie Sanders, Narendra Modi’s 2019 visit

In late February 2002, a train loaded with religious pilgrims arrived in the Indian state of Gujarat. Soon after the train’s arrival, a fire broke out in one of the coaches, and most of the 94 people burned alive were these Hindu militants.

