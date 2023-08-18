I was in Washington, D.C., in 1973 to testify in House and Senate hearings on food prices when one of the meetings was moved from Friday to Monday.
That gave me a wonderful weekend in which to prowl the nation’s capital on my first visit there.
I spent several hours in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, viewingan exhibition.
As I exited, I was given a lapel pin in the form of a question mark. Its purpose was to invite people to ask “What’s the question?” And the wearer was supposed to reply: “If we’re so good, why aren’t we better?”
Mulling that question, I concluded that one reason we aren’t better is the failure to take risks.
I’ve always been a risk taker, and accepting a nonteaching faculty position at Washington State University and moving my family to Pullman was a huge one.
Would I be accepted by colleagues with master’s and doctorate degrees? Was I really good enough to succeed?
In 1972, I was in my 11th year as a newspaper reporter/photographer when, out of the blue, WSU invited me to apply for a new position in the College of Agriculture (its full name then), to popularize agriculture and agricultural sciences.
Supporting a family of six children was difficult on a newspaper salary and a nice raise was attractive. But more importantly, the Tri-Cities, where we lived, didn’t have a strong college ethic. Having dropped out of Brigham Young University after only one semester, I knew that the lack of a degree limited my future.
At least I thought it did; until WSU opened the door.
I wanted my children to get college degrees. Living in Pullman, we would be in a community with a high education ethic, and we would be able to support them by letting them live at home.
With pleasure (blush) I’ll share how that turned out.
Our six children have earned 10 college degrees.
n Dan earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a juris doctorate, both at the University of Utah. He now is employed by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Dominican Republic where he is responsible for the church’s legal affairs in 29 Caribbean nations.
n Sam earned an associate’s degree in visual communications at the Seattle Art Institute. He has a studio in Seattle and is a wedding painter and illustrator who has worked throughout North America.
n Ben earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Idaho. He now is a senior engineer at Schweitzer Engineering and is a member of an international working group within the International Electrotechnical Commission, which is responsible for communication standards used within electrical substations. His name is on six patents.
n Eva earned a double bachelor’s degree in English and French literature at WSU, and a master’s in speech and language pathology at George Washington University. She engaged in private practice in Washington D.C., and worked in western Washington public schools until she had to take a medical retirement to fight cancer.
n Beth earned a bachelor’s in psychology and a doctor of pharmacy degree, both at WSU. She worked in retail pharmacy until recently. Now she is employed as a pharmacist for five rural hospitals in northeastern Washington.
n Nathan earned a bachelor’s in food science at WSU. After working many years in the food industry, specializing in logistics, he earned a master’s in logistics and supply chain management at Wright State University. Now he is a plant director for a company in Utah.
I not only survived for 32-years as a nontenured faculty position; but quickly earned a national reputation in my discipline and received my professional society’s Professional Award for excellence.
One of my favorite hymns is, “Count Your Many Blessings, Name Them One By One.” High on the scale of blessings that I count are those that our family enjoys for having lived in Pullman.
Day and wife, Ruth, have lived in Pullman since 1972. In 2004, he retired after 32 years as a science communicator on the Washington State University faculty. His interests and reading are catholic (small c) and peripatetic.