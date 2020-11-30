Book learnin’: The bane of the Trump cult

In addressing Trump’s curious appeal to voters lacking post-secondary schooling, let me say that I am not one of those pointy-headed intellectuals so maligned by demagogues like Donald and George Wallace. While it is true that I have seven letters after my name, it is also true that my life’s chosen work was in auto wrecking. Degrees don’t impress me nearly as much as common horse sense.
I have a close friend who happens to be a Trump supporter. We are such tight buddies that four years ago he and I traded votes. He caucused with the Democrats for my guy Bernie Sanders (which counted) and I voted for Trump in the Republican primary (which, owing to Byzantine party rules, also counted).
Down to this very day, he supports the usurper and thinks back proudly to being labeled by Hillary as “deplorable.” In this one poorly chosen word, Clinton offered Trumpsters a rallying cry. They were, like Joe, branded “deplorables” and embraced it.
A poor choice of epithets to be sure, but I have often wondered what she was thinking four years ago. What, in her mind, went into the making of a “deplorable?” A Wellesley graduate herself, she perhaps betrayed a bit of snobbishness often associated with holding a degree from one of the Seven Sisters.
Were Trump’s millions simply lacking book learnin’? That would certainly describe my friend who narrowly escaped parlaying his Sicilian background into a career in the Cosa Nostra, joined the Marine Corps out of high school and never saw the inside of a university lecture hall. None the worse for it, I might add, but he did fit the profile of the proverbial “non-college-educated white male” who, in 2016, gave two-thirds of their votes to Trump. Is this about machismo? Is gender the issue? Not really. In the current election, a solid majority of white, non-college-educated women also picked Donald.
Among other variables, then, education or the lack of it seems the likely candidate for qualifying one as a “deplorable” in Hillary’s lexicon.
And here is where I once again am flummoxed. It isn’t only about the rabble-rouser-in-chief’s cult-like hold over his followers. Those lacking in formal education have been the backbone of Republican support for a very long time. This seismic change likely began with the “solid South” shifting from Democrat to Republican over civil rights back in the 1960s.
Here’s what puzzles me most. The mandarins of the Republican Party — the CEOs of major corporations, the eastern Old Wealth, the oil tycoons — all send their kids to the most prestigious private schools money can buy. Hell. Even numbskulls like George W. and Trump graduated from Yale. This moneyed class has never doubted the importance of quality education, beginning in prep school and ending up in the Ivy League.
Why, I ask myself, did these same one-percenters do everything in their power to strip funding from public schools? Is it a component of their ideology of privatizing almost everything that the public (you and me) have sweat blood and tears to create (highways, bridges, water systems, even Social Security)?
Maybe. But just as the wealthy — with very few exceptions — always vote their pocketbooks, they are also disinclined to allow ideology to shape their thinking about privatizing schools or most anything else for that matter. They are all about maintaining their positions of privilege and little else.
A more likely explanation is their cynical realization that, if poor folks also voted their pocketbooks, the GOP would be permanently out of office and they, the movers and shakers, would have to find a trough other than the public trough to plunder.
My guess is that very few well-educated, well-traveled citizens would swallow the garbage spewed by American “heroes” like Rush Limbaugh. Crude appeals to racism, hatred of things foreign, homophobia ... even socialism (which the rest of the modern world seems to find most agreeable) would turn them away in disgust.
Keep ’em ignorant, give ’em lots of red meat” (but not the choicest cuts, mind you) and never let ’em realize how — from the founding of our country by 18th-century plutocrats when money and property were qualifications to vote — their pockets are being picked by today’s billionaire class.
A lifelong activist, Steve McGehee settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.