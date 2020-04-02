Buckle up, America. President Chaos is at the wheel

Mitch McConnell has shielded Donald Trump from many things, but not even the Senate majority leader can save our very stable genius this time. President Chaos is driving the ambulance as America careens into its biggest health emergency in more than 100 years.
Are we prepared for this new coronavirus? No, of course we’re not prepared.
At one time, the United States had an office of pandemic response housed within the National Security Agency. The Trump administration claims it still exists, but a caterpillar would have responded with more vigor.
Why? Because our current president prefers private-sector solutions to big problems. There’s no money to be made in prevention and preparedness. The real money — Halliburton-sized profits, with lots of zeroes — lies in disaster response.
Had Uncle Sam invested $100 million when we first learned of COVID-19, more than three months ago, we’d be much better positioned to face the looming threat. We certainly wouldn’t be coughing up a $2.2 trillion package of emergency aid.
$2.2 trillion is just the beginning of this gravy train, and the only thing worse than the loss of our money is the loss of time. U.S. intelligence agencies began warning Trump and his advisors about COVID-19 back in December. As a nation, we lost more than 75 days of critical response time because our president was too busy preening in the mirror.
Worse still, Trump’s ceaseless denigration of scientists and intelligence experts has driven a lot of capable people from the upper echelons of government. To fill the void, our president surrounds himself with toadies – er, “loyalists” – who tell him what he wants to hear.
Follow this chain of fools to its end and you’ll find that America, the wealthiest and most powerful nation on earth, is pleading with Grandma’s quilting club to start sewing protective masks.
No, I am not making this up. Pullman Regional Hospital, like many others, is seeking volunteers to sew protective face masks. You can pick up a bag of supplies, with enough material for 28 masks, inside the front entrance vestibule at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Why is this necessary? Because America was not prepared.
Capable as they are, little old ladies with sewing machines cannot meet the demand for coronavirus test kits and hospital ventilators. America needs a lot of them because Dear Leader squandered too much time in the early days of this emergency.
No president in U.S. history has done more damage to the nation he purports to lead. Donald Trump has coarsened our society and devalued everything he’s touched, so it will fall to his successor to Make America Great Again.
Meanwhile, the U.S. president is missing in action at the height of a global emergency. America is now the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, which means governors, county commissioners and mayors are sticking their necks out to fill a leadership vacuum left by their president.
Somebody needs to lead because this new coronavirus is both highly contagious and often fatal. It attacks the respiratory system, and victims with severe symptoms simply can’t absorb enough oxygen through their compromised lungs. It’s like drowning on dry land, which is a bad way to go.
America hasn’t faced a public health crisis of this magnitude in a century. As the supply train for test kits, personal protective equipment, and ventilators slowly gets up to speed, we need to hunker down and deny COVID-19 an opportunity to spread.
Even though it’s for the good of the country, asking people to stay home from work is an anathema to Trump. His barometer for America’s health is the stock market, not the humans who make it run, which isn’t surprising for a man who inherited hundreds of millions of dollars from his parents.
It has taken a while, but it’s time to face up to reality: Donald Trump, with his casual lies and disdain for truth, doesn’t give a damn about you, your kids, or your parents. He is running for reelection, so hornswoggling voters is the biggest thing on his mind.
When the going gets tough, he will downplay, dissemble, and even deny that danger exists. Listen carefully and you’ll hear his real message, which is, “Pay attention to the politics and the science will fall into line.”
It’s presidential malpractice, and it’s enough to give eyes to the blind.
After years of collecting passportstamps, William Brock ran aground in Pullman in 2001.