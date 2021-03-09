BYU report tackles racial discrimination

Caveat: I do not speak for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which I am a life-long member.
Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are “putting their shoulders to the wheel” to move its members upward and forward in social relations.
They have long condemned racism, but motivated in part by national news of killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other people of color, BYU studied its own problems with racism and produced a 60-page report that documents racism and recommends 26 institutional and organizational reforms.
The report is a derivative of recent pronouncements of the very top echelon of LDS leaders, from the pulpit, couched in crystal clear rhetoric that acknowledges many members of the church are failing to apply Christ’s gospel of love in their daily lives, including in political discourse.
“I grieve that our Black brothers and sisters the world over are enduring the pains of racism and prejudice. Today I call upon our members everywhere to lead out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice. I plead with you to promote respect for all of God’s children,” said President Russell M. Nelson in the church’s semi-annual General Conference in October.
On Oct. 27, Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the church presidency, told BYU students and faculty, “Of course Black Lives Matter. That is an eternal truth all reasonable people should respect.”
Oaks is next in line to succeed 96-year-old President Nelson.
He specifically included systemic discrimination as one of “many examples of racism in recent American history.”
The church has a long row to hoe in the hot sun as it challenges members to recognize racism in all its forms and reject it.
I have lived in Utah three times, attended BYU, courted Ruth and married her in the Salt Lake Temple. And I have worked for the church-owned Deseret News, Provo Daily Herald and the Salt Lake Tribune.
All of my adult life I have worshiped, served and lived in the LDS culture. I also have closely observed and even studied that culture. It has much to recommend it, but it has struggled for more than 40 years to throw off past racism.
Great progress has been made, but — as the BYU report acknowledges — the struggle continues, as it must.
The report includes a table of 23 universities included in the U.S. News and World Report’s story on the best national universities, ranked by diversity. BYU ranked dead last with a diversity rank of 328.
I found no explanation of the rank, but this isn’t basketball. The University of California, Los Angeles, topped the list with a score of 12 for the lowest diversity problem.
The challenge for church leaders remains high among Utah’s conservative Republicans who are loath to recognize or admit many manifestations of racism, including systemic racism, also known as institutional racism, which is condemned in the BYU report.
The Pew Research Center reports 76 percent of Utah’s adults are Republicans, or lean Republican.
It seems appropriate to end with a quotation from a minority student: “I got baptized in racism when I came to BYU.”
Church leaders are earnestly trying to change the culture in which that can happen.
Will conservative LDS members follow their religious prophets, or their political ones?
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.