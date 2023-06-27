Can radical pragmatism win the White House?

John L. Micek

Progressives might not be thrilled about it, but President Joe Biden, who will be the oldest American president to seek reelection, is just the kind of candidate that Democrats need to hold onto the White House and to expand their ranks on Capitol Hill in 2024.

That’s the message from Will Marshall, the president of the Washington D.C.-based Progressive Policy Institute, a think-tank that traces its roots to the old Democratic Leadership Council that leaped to prominence during the Clinton era.

As the party gears up for a 2024 reelection campaign that seems destined to be a repeat of the 2020 contest between Biden and former President Donald Trump, Marshall argues that the party needs to come to the middle if it hopes to win back independents and non-college graduate voters who defected to Trump in 2020.

