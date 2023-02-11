If you haven’t seen the recording of the Jan. 10 Pullman City Council meeting, you should. It is posted on Youtube. In it, you will watch a presentation by Welsh Comer, design consultants commissioned to study and propose improvements to downtown Pullman, largely limited to sidewalk and road surfaces on Main street. Five or six video animations were shown, demonstrating the extent and expression of potential changes, of which there were several, ranging from sidewalk bulb-outs at primary intersections, to new planter islands, furniture, a new bike lane and few more. To cover them all might require three or four columns. And so, in the interest of space, comments here will be limited to three designs.
Of the three, the one of steps cascading down to the river, just to the north of Pine Street Plaza, is the most compelling. (See attached image) There is not much to it, design-wise, but the fact that it recognizes a natural asset such as a river, long ignored and kept a matter limited to the back of buildings, is enough to make us all want to jump up and down with excitement. Where before we hardly knew the river was there and merely observed it from high up, from bridges and hills nearby, now, and with the help of the steps, we could do better.
If for a while, all we could do is sympathize with Pullman’s call to “treat Pullman’s river and streams as community assets to be restored, protected, and showcased,” now we could heed and act upon the request, “inviting,” in the words of the consultants, “people to the water’s edge.” This is where presentations and ceremonies could take place, celebrating lessons in urban design, the environment, engineering and more, further strengthening the union between town and gown, but also the business community. Nearby, dining establishments would benefit, doubling and tripling their revenue, not only because of extra seating space but more importantly because now there would be something socially and environmentally meaningful to do.
Less exciting are the other two designs. To be sure, they remain in the development stage and will likely change with additional input from the community. But be that as it may, we should caution against the expressions they bring to the table, both stuck in the early 19th century when technology was still at its infancy and notions of center and edge were held by specific spiritual and political markers, church and state buildings, neither one of which really exists in downtown Pullman today, at least not overtly.
In one design, we see a diamond-shaped, two-dimensional feature, landing right at the intersection of Main and Pine. It has a definite center and a definite edge, announcing, in no uncertain terms, that this is the center of town. Nostalgia is written all over it, yearning for a time when clear centers and edges were important and meaningful. Today, the town has been distributed left and right by the likes of big box stores on Bishop, new housing development to the north, a growing university, Schweitzer and more. It has no specific center anymore. That there should be a special creative intervention at Main and Pine is a matter that hardly anyone could disagree with, but that the new look should reference expressions of distant pasts, should also offend our fidelity to authenticity.
Even less exciting than the diamond in the middle of town, is the choice of street lamps, also hopelessly culled from somewhere in the 19th century. They too yearn for a time when streets were lit by a wick and a flame, or something along those lines. They may be appropriate for Disney, where things are meant to be a blend of irony and ha ha funny, but not for an actual downtown struggling to merge with the 21st century. The town deserves and needs a more expansive imagination.
Not in a long time has Pullman seen the promise of change of this magnitude. Soon downtown streets will be upended and replaced with new infrastructure and new attractive surfaces, featuring fresh colors, textures and furniture. Finally, cyclists will get their own safe lanes, however limited the scope of that addition is. There is plenty to sing about and celebrate. Which is great, but potentially disappointing. Let’s take the extra time to explore ideas commensurate with our time and our aspirations.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington state university where he teaches courses in design and theory.