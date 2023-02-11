If you haven’t seen the recording of the Jan. 10 Pullman City Council meeting, you should. It is posted on Youtube. In it, you will watch a presentation by Welsh Comer, design consultants commissioned to study and propose improvements to downtown Pullman, largely limited to sidewalk and road surfaces on Main street. Five or six video animations were shown, demonstrating the extent and expression of potential changes, of which there were several, ranging from sidewalk bulb-outs at primary intersections, to new planter islands, furniture, a new bike lane and few more. To cover them all might require three or four columns. And so, in the interest of space, comments here will be limited to three designs.

Of the three, the one of steps cascading down to the river, just to the north of Pine Street Plaza, is the most compelling. (See attached image) There is not much to it, design-wise, but the fact that it recognizes a natural asset such as a river, long ignored and kept a matter limited to the back of buildings, is enough to make us all want to jump up and down with excitement. Where before we hardly knew the river was there and merely observed it from high up, from bridges and hills nearby, now, and with the help of the steps, we could do better.

If for a while, all we could do is sympathize with Pullman’s call to “treat Pullman’s river and streams as community assets to be restored, protected, and showcased,” now we could heed and act upon the request, “inviting,” in the words of the consultants, “people to the water’s edge.” This is where presentations and ceremonies could take place, celebrating lessons in urban design, the environment, engineering and more, further strengthening the union between town and gown, but also the business community. Nearby, dining establishments would benefit, doubling and tripling their revenue, not only because of extra seating space but more importantly because now there would be something socially and environmentally meaningful to do.