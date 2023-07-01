Celebrating the Indian Child Welfare Act ruling

Tallent

 Courtesy Rebecca Tallent

By a 7-2 vote on June 15, the U.S. Supreme Court unexpectedly upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act.

It is a major victory for Indigenous tribes and their right to remain sovereign nations, their people controlling their own destiny and their children to stay within their own culture.

Many people simply do not understand the importance of the ICWA or the Supreme Court’s upholding of it. In a nutshell: Each Native American tribe is a separate, sovereign nation and the act allows tribes the right to decide who adopts orphaned Indigenous children who are born members of their nation.

