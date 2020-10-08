Cesar Chavez, Gandhi and nonviolent action

“Kindness and compassion towards all living things are a mark of a civilized society.”
— Cesar Chavez
Every year on the birthday of Mohandas K. Gandhi (best known as the Mahatma = Great Soul), I write a column celebrating his life and his influence. Today I offer my thoughts on Gandhi’s influence on Cesar Chavez, the foremost activist for farm workers’ rights.
Chavez started working in the fields of California when he was 10, and he had to drop out of school after 8th grade. Nonetheless, he was a voracious reader and discovered Gandhi’s works at the age of 14.
Gandhi was born into a Hindu vegetarian family, but he did fully understand the principles behind this diet. As a condition for traveling to England to study law, his mother made him take a vow not to drink alcohol, not to fraternize with women and not to eat meat.
After meeting with vegetarians in London, Gandhi became a true convert. He once wrote that “the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” I have always argued that vegetarianism is the only consistent pro-life philosophy.
Cesar Chavez grew up on a farm and from his mother he learned “the importance of attending to the animals’ needs before his own.” He said: “I became vegetarian after realizing that animals feel afraid, cold, hungry and unhappy like we do.” He waxes eloquent on this point: “I hold that, the more helpless a creature, the more entitled it is to protection by man from the cruelty of man.”
A later director of the United Farm Workers surmised that “I think Cesar took as much personal satisfaction from converting people to vegetarianism as he did to trade unionism.”
As a devout Catholic, Chavez’s love of animals drew him to St. Francis of Assisi. Both he and Gandhi believed that practicing nonviolence was a spiritual exercise. Initially, Gandhi insisted that his satyagrahis (warriors for truth) must have his own religious zeal and discipline, but he soon realized that secular leaders could use his principles successfully. The fact that there were more than 20 nonviolent revolutions in the 20th century is proof of this.
Just as Gandhi unified millions of Indians through nonviolent protest and induced the British to leave their country, Chavez organized a successful 5-year grape boycott that would lead to the first union contracts for farm workers.
On March 17, 1966, Chavez led a 300-mile march to Sacramento, and there are significant parallels to Gandhi’s “salt march” in March 1930. Both started off with a small group of trusted disciples and both were imbued with spiritual significance.
Both Gandhi and Chavez saw their protests as acts of what Gandhi called “self-suffering” and doing penance for those who opposed them. The motto for Chavez’s march was “Pilgrimage, Penitence, Revolution,” as people carried crucifixes and a banner of the Virgin of Guadeloupe.
When some farm workers lost patience and talked of violence, Chavez followed Gandhi’s example by fasting repeatedly. In 1968, Chavez began, against the advice of his union and his doctors, a 25-day fast emphasizing self-suffering and doing penance for both the growers and the workers who opposed him. When he received assurances that threats of violence were at an end, just as Gandhi would, he broke his fast.
Gandhi was a better leader of his movement than Chavez was of his. Chavez was constantly at odds with his fellow workers and other unions that agreed to help him. He was criticized for his authoritarianism and his association with Synanon, a controversial drug treatment center.
Even though his advisers warned him not to call them “illegal,” he railed against Mexicans who came over the border to work. He even condemned the “Braceros,” who came to the U.S. under legal permits. As a 14-year-old picking pears with Braceros in southern Oregon, I was the only illegal in the orchards.
Today, Chavez would criticize activists, particularly in Portland and Louisville, who have attacked police and set fires. He followed Gandhi in declaring that “instead of exposing the brutality of the oppressor, violence justifies it.”
Nick Gier was coordinator of religious studies at the University of Idaho for 23 years. Read other columns on Gandhi at nfgier.com (search “Gandhi”). Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.