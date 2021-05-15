Change, when done right, can be liberating

I have heard the only constant is change. Anyone working at the same business for more than a few years has seen changes in methods or processes.
The employee uses a system, computer or paper based, to complete their job. Maybe entering a sale, reporting labor completed or entering data. It’s then submitted to the bosses. Everything that happens after it is submitted is a black box to the employee.
The supervisor, at one point, probably did the job of the employee. The supervisor doesn’t understand many tiny changes may have been implemented since his time on the front line. Each included a small amount of additional work for the employee and it adds up. Finally, a major change is unleashed on the employees that causes a big disruption in their daily routine.
Both the supervisor and employee want their part to be easy and don’t necessarily care about what it means to the other party. The employees may believe the current system works because they don’t see what takes place inside that black box. The employee thinks if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Little does he know — it’s broken.
The supervisor wants to have hundreds or thousands of bits of information collected — because it’s available and because he thinks it’s useful. The supervisor wants to hit one button and create every report known to man. The supervisor fails to realize that just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Making an employee collect useless information is wasteful and can lead to bad data.
While change is inevitable, it doesn’t have to cause hardship. A well-written computer application can gather necessary data without information overload. It can produce good reports without monotonous collation of data from paper reports.
Two selling points of new computer applications include the ability to go “paperless” and the ability to produce huge quantities of pretty reports. Those sound neato when the salesman is pushing his company’s software but the results typically fall short of expectations. I have worked with “paperless” systems which produced more paper than the old system.
For a new computer application to be successful, both the bosses and employees must have a solid understanding of what the final product must include. It is critical to only use the portions of the software that are necessary to the business and its partners. Just because a computer program has a feature or a data field doesn’t mean they need to be used.
I am a full-stack computer programmer. In one case I was tasked with designing and building a computer application for a long-standing business. I spoke to the employees to understand their normal workflow and how the computer system complements it.
I reviewed all the information required by the government’s regulations. I determined what data the business needed to operate. Then I spoke to all the partners of the business to determine what data they needed. When that process was complete, I found the business was collecting data that had never, ever been used by anybody. They have been using the computer application for more than 20 years and had been collecting quantities of worthless and bad data.
This business also had multiple computer applications that didn’t share data causing duplication of efforts. Because the systems didn’t share data it was impossible to run a single report to provide the necessary data for the business and its partners.
The new computer application complemented the employee’s workflow, collected and saved only the necessary data, and created concise reports.
This made data entry as minimal as possible for the employee while allowing the supervisors to create reports and share data without tedious collation from paper and multiple computer systems.
Change can be very positive if all the players understand the needs of each other and are included in the decision making process.
Anderson is a computer programmerwho enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.