Christian intolerance and hungry children

Several weeks past, Moscow’s Walter Hesford wrote a letter to the editor suggesting that I “befriend” my “poor neighbors while in Mexico.” In so doing, Mr. Hesford went on to say that I “might meet some actual evangelicals,” perhaps even becoming one myself.
While I respect Walter’s measured, thoughtful opinion, I feel a need to clarify just how Katherine and I travel south of the border. For months at a time, we rent apartments in neighborhoods heavily populated by Mexican citizens. And not the Guadalajara upper-middle-class who luxuriate in upscale timeshares and condos overlooking Puerto Vallarta’s Bay of Banderas.
Not only has our Spanish improved, our dollars go much farther and we have established solid friendships with the Mexican people themselves … some going back more than a decade. Living as we do, we are able to assist our poor neighbors whenever the opportunity arises. Not out of religious fervor or concern for their souls, but because it’s the right thing to do.
As for the poorest of the poor — the families who survive off what they can scavenge at the huge city dump — from their extreme poverty I did learn a very valuable lesson about the interplay between evangelicals and the poorest of the poor.
Six or seven years ago, fortune introduced me to the pastor of the Paradise Community, a faith-based group which, along with outreach to the large community of expatriates also arranged with a Mexican minister the use of his church kitchen so that well-intentioned gringos might prepare and serve hot lunch to the kids out at the dump.
Sounded like a great idea. I volunteered, plunked down my share of the cost — 10 U.S. dollars — and rode the van out the following week. Except for the oafish, obese lout who insisted each child be sufficiently deferential before, with trembling hands, they received their paper plates of beans and cheese quesadillas, it was a rewarding experience.
In the days that followed, I missed a week or two. On my third trip out to the dump, I rode shotgun with a big, bald-headed fellow who, with a grim face, explained that “this will be my last trip.”
Seems that several years earlier, he had personally organized the weekly event but, owing to what had occurred during his last trip out, he was done.
For his story, it is important to understand that Puerto Vallarta is very accepting of alternative lifestyles. It was no surprise that two of his riders that day were a gay couple.
The Mexican minister, fundamentalist or evangelical made no difference, was outraged that homosexual men would come into contact with his small charges. In the days to follow, this servant of the Lord informed the director of Paradise Community that, if ever again a gay person rode along, he was closing the kitchen.
In a word, because of his own homophobia, rather than allowing a gay person to lend a helping hand, he would choose to let kids go hungry.
As indicated above, I don’t know if this minister (who got his way) was a fundamentalist, evangelical or some other variety of Christian. What I did know was that dogma trumped humanity, something I see far too much in the “religious” community here at home.
With my work in the early days of the Palouse Peace Coalition, I had a welcome opportunity to see men and women putting Christian charity to work. I admired them greatly and, even though I didn’t share their religious commitments, I was impressed by how their social activism was an outgrowth of their faith.
As for “evangelicals” among the poorest of the poor south of the border, I am sure there are a few. I am also sure that, although nominally a Catholic country by virtue of their conquest by Spain, the Mexican Constitution of 1917 has embedded within it harsh anti-clerical language. The peasants who made the revolution understood that the church had always sided with their oppressors. The same hot anger burned among the poor in the Spanish Civil War and the French Revolution.
It is against the background of an indigenous people robbed of their traditions, their religion and their once-abundant natural resources that the offer of a “pie-in-the-sky” seems like a thin gruel indeed.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.