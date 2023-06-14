Christie can’t win, but the purpose he serves is good

Polman

There have been so many Chris Christies that I need to number them.

Chris Christie 1.0, during the winter of 2015-16, mocked the notion that a reality-TV host had the credentials to lead the nation: “It’s all make believe if you think that (Trump’s tinsel stardom) forms the experience to run a government as complicated as the United States government.”

Chris Christie 2.0, speaking at the 2016 Republican convention: “We are about to be led by not only a strong leader but by a caring, genuine and decent person. We have a man who judges people based on their performance, regardless of your gender, your race, your ethnic or religious background.”