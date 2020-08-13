City’s public bathrooms should be gender-neutral

It is time for the city of Moscow to work toward converting public restrooms to gender-neutral facilities. It is no secret that nonbinary and noncisgender (cisgender: person whose sense of personal identity and gender corresponds with their birth sex) people have a long history of mistreatment by institutions, the law and society in general. While this is true for Idaho as well, we in Moscow can do better. One simple step is to convert public restrooms to gender neutral facilities.
The city of Moscow can be more welcoming by converting public restrooms to gender-neutral facilities. There is much to be said for gender-neutral bathrooms. They are a welcome move for transgender/nonbinary individuals, and for people with disabilities who have caregivers of a different gender. But there is a much broader benefit for everyone: they reduce waiting times without having to incur any overhead costs.
Often, the push for gender-neutral bathrooms remains labeled as an issue solely for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies — particularly those who are genderqueer, nonbinary, trans or otherwise gender-nonconforming — which places the entire burden of their struggle to safely enter bathrooms that match their identities on individuals who have already been systematically, societally disempowered and pushed aside.
Though gender binary bathrooms directly and aggressively harm members of the LGBTQ+ community, the facilities often present a serious nuisance to cisgender people as well. These nuisances can range from mild inconveniences of overcrowding to more serious issues for both genders, and particularly for women. Most people have waited in a long line outside the binary bathroom which corresponds with their identity, with this inconvenience disproportionately affecting those who use the women’s room.
Lately, public places have begun to welcome families with larger bathrooms to accommodate a parent and children, with changing tables and other family-friendly options. However, transgender or gender nonconforming individuals are discouraged from or afraid to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity for fear of harassment or violence. Sadly, transgender individuals and communities experience shocking amounts of violence and discrimination. In addition to experiencing high rates of domestic and sexual violence, trans and nonbinary people are often the targets of transphobic hate crimes and state violence. A significant portion of this violence is not reported to the authorities.
Transgender men and women often face discrimination, bigotry and hatred from their families, friend and coworkers. These harsh reactions usually stem from fear and a basic misunderstanding of the transgender community. Certain groups in our community want to continue that discrimination. That does not represent Moscow. People in the transgender community have been fighting against transphobia and institutional mistreatment for a long time, so it is up to us to do the right thing and join the fight.
In Moscow, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive community where everyone is welcome. Moscow is one of the few cities in Idaho with anti-discrimination policy that protects sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. While a few bigoted groups want to portray Moscow as anti-LGBTQ+ and especially anti-transgender, our beautiful town strives to a be a welcoming and affirming place.
We have a long way to go before we live in a world that allows the nonbinary and noncisgender community to just be themselves. Every day, transgender and intersex people are physically and verbally bullied across the country; and it is clear with recent anti-transgender legislation, bigotry in Idaho is alive and well.
Several groups have joined to support our transgender neighbors: The Moscow Human Rights Commission, PFLAG Moscow, Free Mom Hugs-Moscow & Pullman, Latah County Human Rights Task Force, Inland Oasis, UI Women’s Center, UI LGBTQA Office, OUTLaw of UI College of Law, WSU Gender Identity/Expression & Sexual Orientation Resource Center and the WSU Women’s Center as well as other allies. Keep an eye out around both Moscow and Pullman for the transgender rights are human rights flyers. Also, the Moscow Interfaith Council has made a statement of support.
Several businesses in Moscow are welcoming and affirming. Be sure to look for the sticker in their window. For a full list of businesses, please contact PFLAG, Moscow. By being an ally and showing your support of transgender people, you are doing your part to help end ignorance surrounding transgender issues.
Certain institutions and groups are trying to promote their bigotry as representative of the Moscow community. It does not and should never represent Moscow. We all need to fight to keep Moscow a welcoming and inclusive community. The thing that is not welcome in Moscow is discrimination and hate.
Ken Faunce is chairman of the Moscow Human Rights Commission.