Click-bait headlines lead to bad articles, money for authors

You can do your part in cleaning up a portion of the internet news reporting that has been pervasive. I am speaking about news articles that utilize “click-bait” headlines that get people to click on the article.
The point of click-bait headlines is to get clicks. Clicks is the term used to describe the act of clicking on a link. Clicks lead to more advertising dollars for the author and news site. Any time one of us clicks on a click-bait news story, we are doing exactly what the author hopes. Giving him money.
The goal of click-bait is to get you to click solely to increase advertising revenue. The author of the article doesn’t really care about anything else. If he did, the article would be worthwhile to read and the headline would be real.
Once we stop helping people make money on these pointless stories maybe they’ll go away or at least become much less prevalent.
As much as I don’t want to play into the hands of click-bait authors, I will click on a couple of these stories to demonstrate how click-bait headlines operate. It is hoped that this will assist all the readers of my column to be more knowledgeable.
I opened a new web browser window which is a news aggregator page. It is filled with news stories from all sorts of news sources.
There were some decent headlines. Those included: “Trump aide Walt Hauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case,” “2 firefighters die while battling blaze aboard ship in New Jersey,” and “Human smuggling suspect from Mexico arrested in Rio Grande.”
Each of these headlines gives pertinent facts in the headline. You are not compelled to click on the link unless you want to get more details. There is nothing left to the imagination. There is nothing that makes you feel like you’re missing out if you don’t click. There is nothing playing on your emotions or morbid curiosity.
Now, let’s look at click-bait. There are a number of different kinds of click-bait, but in general they operate on the principles listed in the previous paragraph.
“Former NFL QB’s son accepts plea deal after disgusting crime.” A good headline would have just mentioned the crime and quarterback. Instead, it uses the word “disgusting” and doesn’t name the quarterback in order to get the reader to click the link out of morbid curiosity and to see the name of the quarterback of whom the article refers.
“Texas girl politely holds restaurant door for elderly lady, only to hear woman’s remark and speak up.” This click-bait uses language that elicits a lot of emotion.
Let’s break down the headline starting with “Texas girl politely holds restaurant door.” This may had you imagine an 8-year-old who demonstrates Southern hospitality. “Elderly lady” might have caused you to think of a frail woman who is grandmotherly. The final part of the headline brings in the flip to the narrative that your mind has been building. It starts the flip by stating “only to hear woman’s remark and speak up.” Now you’re wondering if this was some terribly mean and grouchy older woman who said something mean to a little girl.
Turns out the article was written on July 5, 2023, about a situation that took place in 2015 – eight years ago. I’ll summarize the actual story and see if it’s what you thought based on the headline. Eight years ago, a 30-year-old woman held the door for an elderly woman. The elderly woman was grateful.
These two examples of click-bait used emotion and morbid curiosity to get you to click on the article. Compare these last two headlines against the first three and you will see the difference. If you see click-bait headlines, do not click. Help stand up against shoddy authors.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.