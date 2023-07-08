Click-bait headlines lead to bad articles, money for authors

Anderson

You can do your part in cleaning up a portion of the internet news reporting that has been pervasive. I am speaking about news articles that utilize “click-bait” headlines that get people to click on the article.

The point of click-bait headlines is to get clicks. Clicks is the term used to describe the act of clicking on a link. Clicks lead to more advertising dollars for the author and news site. Any time one of us clicks on a click-bait news story, we are doing exactly what the author hopes. Giving him money.

The goal of click-bait is to get you to click solely to increase advertising revenue. The author of the article doesn’t really care about anything else. If he did, the article would be worthwhile to read and the headline would be real.

