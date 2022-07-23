Climate and weather are not the same things

Did you hear about England having its hottest temperature of all times this past week?  There were a number of news stories about the 104-degree temperature that was expected.  That story was always followed by news about climate change.

Interestingly, as the record temperature hit England, people are pointing to this weather event as evidence of climate change.  Don’t lose sight of the fact that a weather event is not climate.

A record temperature comes to England and that draws news stories about climate change. The climate change agenda pushes a move towards selected “green” energies.  Certain technologies are pushed as being green while others are downplayed as not green.  It would seem, however, those that are pushed as green are only partially green, at best. 

