Climate and weather are not the same things

Did you hear about England having its hottest temperature of all times this past week? There were a number of news stories about the 104-degree temperature that was expected. That story was always followed by news about climate change.
Interestingly, as the record temperature hit England, people are pointing to this weather event as evidence of climate change. Don’t lose sight of the fact that a weather event is not climate.
A record temperature comes to England and that draws news stories about climate change. The climate change agenda pushes a move towards selected “green” energies. Certain technologies are pushed as being green while others are downplayed as not green. It would seem, however, those that are pushed as green are only partially green, at best.
England had the hottest temperature ever recorded. The word “recorded” is very important. In most cases the temperature records only go back about 100 to 150 years. I seem to remember that civilization goes back 10s of thousands of years. Keep this in mind when talking about climate, weather and records.
The news made big headlines about the hottest temperature ever recorded in England but they usually left out the current hottest-ever recorded temperature. The way the news carried on, I felt like England was going to smash the record. This would be the first time ever in triple-digit heat. When I looked it up, I found the last record was 101.6, according to one source.
Let’s talk closer to home. Remember last summer when we had a heat wave?
While it was very, very hot, we didn’t break the all-time high in Pullman. In fact, Pullman’s all-time high of 110 degrees, recorded 61 years ago. Our record low is -32. No thank you! This was recorded merely seven years after the record high. Both of these records were made in the 1960s.
The records for the most snow (daily, monthly and yearly) were recorded in the years 1966 and 1971. While the earliest recorded snowfall was in 2019. Two years before a notable heat wave. All of these statistics are simply weather.
In the past 60 years or so, citizens of the Earth have been warned about the coming ice age. Later, that was replaced with global warming. Then some smart person came up with the idea of global climate change. That was the winner because no matter what happens, it’s climate change.
The question I ask is whether humans are responsible for climate change or does climate change naturally happen as a very large cycle — well beyond our 150 years of records.
Consider that a 100-year flood is one that is so severe it only happens, on average, one time in 100 years. Since the year 0 A.D., Pullman has theoretically had 20 or so of these big floods. Unlike our recent floods where we have articles and photographs, for the vast majority of them we do not have such documents. Because of this it is hard to put the current floods in a larger perspective.
We have been told the Palouse was formed by floods from receding ice in Montana. There has been a warming trend going on for millennia. I suppose that you’ll tell me that it’s not that the climate is changing; it’s the speed at which it’s changing that is our fault.
Remember Al Gore’s movie about this? Remember his graph of the rise of the carbon dioxide levels? I certainly do.
Maybe when the policy makers and those who push this climate change agenda start to lead by example I will listen to them. They fly in private jets. They have houses on the waterfront — which are supposed to flood and be underwater. They have huge mansions that probably take tons of energy to maintain.
Don’t tell me I need to live at a lower standard when those who push the agenda are not leading by example.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.