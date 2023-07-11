Climate change and capitalism: We must tinker intelligently

Haug

I’ve been tracking environmental issues for more than six decades. Yet, centuries before I was born, Malthus warned of exponential growth. Since then, technological optimists have pushed back.

Others heeded Malthus’ warnings. Most economists disregarded Malthus, emphasizing instead “human creativity expressed through markets.”

Markets are the invisible hand, or “unseen forces” moving free-market economies. They’ve elevated health, welfare, and lifestyles of unguessed billions, but often on the backs of others, oppressed billions. Examples abound beyond the slavery of our new nation. It was “conceived in liberty,” which conception we observe each July Fourth, a conception crafted by landed white male slaveholders.

