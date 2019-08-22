According to Carly Roes, a Daily News opinion page writer, “boys, not girls, belong in Boy Scouts of America.” I disagree. By changing its name from Boy Scouts of America to Scouts BSA, Scouting is welcoming girls into its youth programs. Other Scout programs — Venturing, Sea Scouting and Exploring — long included girls in their activities.
When Lord Baden Powell began the Boy Scouts in England, participants included boys and girls. Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts have developed programs designed to teach values, leadership and life skills to their members, and adult leaders in both programs include both women and men. In the Moscow-Pullman region, the CEO of the Girl Scouts is a man, and the CEO of Scouts BSA is a woman, and they work cooperatively.
Girls have participated eagerly with their brothers in Cub Scout/Boy Scout activities when accompanying parents who served as leaders and mentors for the youth. They learned the same skills and values as their brothers, but they were denied membership and the honors of being Scouts because they were girls.
The distinctions between the roles and responsibilities of men and women have changed, and new opportunities have opened in education, professions and life for both men and women, allowing both sexes to more fully reach their potential.
Girls are now recognized as full partners with men in the challenges they face. Scouts BSA incorporates entire families into their goals and activities; no one is left at home or behind.
Boy Scout values and programs have not been changed or watered down to accommodate girls.
They maintain the same values, activities and requirements from Cub Scout through Eagle Scout Rank.
No, Ms. Roes, not just boys belong in Boy Scouts of America, but all young men and women should have the opportunity to participate in this organization, now called Scouts BSA.
Carrie Bitterwolf
Moscow