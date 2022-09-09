Community radio station worth saving

Not quite 20 years ago, I wrote weekly opinion pieces for two newspapers circulated in rural Whitman and Latah Counties. I guess I must’ve been too hard on George W. Bush’s buildup to the Iraq War and certain Moscow business owners threatened to cancel display advertising were I allowed to continue.

Disgusted at this heavy-handed effort to compel the publisher to abandon her “open door” policy for editorial submissions, my old friend Lu Jane Nisse pulled the plug on all political submissions.

A sorry state, I thought. Two more independent voices were denied from the public forum.

Tags

Recommended for you