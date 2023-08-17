Confederacy of dunces actually a ‘criminal enterprise’

Dick Polman

While we ponder the pathetic fact that the top candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination is a twice-impeached quadruple-indicted electorally-defeated accused racketeer, and while we absorb the breadth and depth of Georgia’s “criminal enterprise” case (19 defendants, 41 felony counts, 30 un-indicted co-conspirators), let’s bear in mind what British essayist and novelist Aldous Huxley once said about the downside of human nature:

Man “often behaves more stupidly than the beasts. Man is impelled to invent theories to account for what happens in the world. Unfortunately, he is not quite intelligent enough, in most cases, to find correct explanations. So that when he acts on his theories, he behaves very often like a lunatic.”

In Georgia this week, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a grand jury comprised of ordinary citizens basically channeled Huxley and gifted us 98 historic pages.

Recommended for you