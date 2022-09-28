Confessions of a Christian nationalist

As most Daily News readers know, Moscow’s Christ Church was highlighted for 12 minutes on national television in a recent segment of “Meet the Press.” NBC titled it “Christian Nationalism on the Rise.”

There were some humorous moments, like when one local detractor said that Christ Church women were not allowed to wear pants. An NBC videographer immediately cut to a scene of an outdoor Psalm sing with all the women wearing pants. Or when the local Unitarian Universalist priestess charged a historically confessional Trinitarian congregation as being unorthodox. It’s as if NBC asked Wilson to choose the individuals to critique him.

One of last century’s leading intellectuals, Irving Crystal, said that modern conservatism rests on three pillars: religion; nationalism; and economic growth. The opposite of a nationalist is a globalist. The contemporary view of globalism as one worldwide liberal empire goes by many names: democratic socialism, liberal internationalism, progressive imperialism and neo-Marxism.

