Congress needs to take action to solve problems

How many more are going to have to die before Congress and state legislators finally take action to get guns out of the hands of people who should never have been approved for permits in the first place?
Congress needs to get off its duff and act, regardless of whether or not it means individual congressmen lose their next election bid or not. Saving lives is too important to allow this situation to continue. This wave of mass shootings has killed far too many (any is too many) for us to allow this situation to continue. Drastic action is called for and now.
When I say drastic, I mean drastic. First of all, we need to call in all guns with a repeating trigger action, both rifles, handguns and shotguns, right now. The exception could be those with double barrels only. Start with a buyback program and put a time deadline on it. After that, ownership of repeating firearms will be illegal and all such repeating weapons will simply be confiscated without payment and with charges filed against the owner or possessor for illegal possession.
An alternative would be to create a series of armories where the owner could deposit his weapon(s) and ammo. If there was a shooting gallery in the same facility, the owner could borrow his weapon for a round or two of target practice on site.
I suggest that an exception could be with hunting weapons for hunting birds and legal animals. These guns would still have to be registered and the owner would have to buy and show a hunting license and put down a rather stiff damage deposit, refundable at the end of hunting season. At that time, the owner would be expected to prove that he has locked up his arsenal and is the only keeper of the keys. He would be liable if those guns are stolen and are used to kill or injure anyone, either deliberately or by accident.
The other big issue is background checks before issuing any gun owning license. Previous checks should be regarded as outdated and a new check should be performed. New checks should be required at designated intervals such as every five years. In those five years, any clear indication of changes in the person’s mental health situation should trigger a review of that permit.
You may have noticed that I have used the male adjectives throughout. Only a very few mass or random shootings have been committed by females. As a society, we tend to glorify much-macho behavior. This has got to stop. If women, instead, complimented guys on being sweet, kind, gentle, tender, and glorified those traits instead, that could go a long way toward solving the problems in the long run. I’ve written previous columns on the need to review the way we raise our boys and the need to change.
Sadly, we live in a world where the actions of a few can spoil things for other people. That has been a fact of life as long as humans have interacted with each other and certainly applies to this issue. This truism applies to this situation just as much as it applies to the current COVID-19 crisis. A few bad apples spoil things for everyone else. I don’t know if the resultant rise in the number of mental health problems is the cause of the surge in mass shootings but we can’t ignore that possibility and we need to increase mental care opportunities.
In the meantime, the families and friends of vulnerable people have a moral responsibility to report any behavioral changes to the police or mental health services to get these folks into some kind of treatment before tragic events occur. As a society, we have to make sure that such care, preventive measures, and facilities are available for all who need them, when and where they are needed. This means we need to train more such providers.
Let’s all join in insisting that actions needed to solve these problems are put in place. Human lives and safety take precedence to the right to own a gun. Human lives matter.
Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.