Corridors formigrating wildlifework to bringus all together

In our fragmented landscape made of camps and compounds, enclaves and tribes, common ground is a rarified commodity. It slips through unannounced – which only adds to my pleasure in announcing the presence of something that approaches solidarity: the building of corridors for wildlife.
I realize this may not be a topic that captures your political imagination, that is unless you are a pronghorn antelope, mule deer, a grizzly bear or mountain goat; or perhaps you identify with the greater community of ungulate activists. But here too we can agree with our furry friends that having unhindered pathways over and under our nation’s vast tangle of multi-lane asphalt is of collective benefit.
The Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act was introduced in May of 2019 to create a system of national wildlife corridors on public lands to boost biodiversity and protect ecosystems. The bill directs federal dollars and its agencies to collaborate with states, tribes, local governments and private landowners to designate wildlife corridors.
This and similar legislation are long overdue. When the spickets of cheap petroleum were opened, soon followed by the euphoria of the national highway system, we Americans heedlessly obsessed over the care and comfort of our four-wheeled critters at the expense of our four-legged fellow denizens and other forms of life that don’t view gas stations as an oasis. Myopic vision is an unintended gift of the industrial age.
With bipartisan support, the state of Oregon recently passed the Wildlife Corridors bill. Oregon has the distinction of having the West Coast’s highest rate of vehicle-wildlife collisions. Wildlife crossings will be included in new development projects. And it’s not only mammals that will get crossing assistance: red-legged frogs in the Portland area will be given access across a highway, two roads and a railroad on route to their breeding grounds.
Washington State is investing $900 million in an effort to traverse the Cascade region’s Interstate 90 with two dozen animal overpasses, the first of which was finished this year. “This is a win-win-win,” notes Renee Callahan, with the Center for Large Landscape Conservation, “You save peoples’ lives, you save animal lives, and you save taxpayer money. The beauty of this issue is that there’s something about it that resonates for almost everyone.”
Since when have we last seen our neurotic coastal elite eco-warriors break bread with intolerant gun-toting hunters and ranchers, not to mention conventional insurance executives? Probably not since they all sat around the table and shared the same set of numbers: one million species are threatened with extinction worldwide; there are more than one million collisions with wildlife on U.S. roads annually; in the state of Wyoming, there are more than 6,000 auto collisions each year with deer, antelope, elk and moose. And our pocketbooks are hit as well: according to the Western Transportation Institute, the average cost of a deer-vehicle collision is $8,190 – a bargain compared to a moose collision which runs $44,546.
Yet more convincing is the personal testimony of the injured drivers, like that of Jackson Hole resident Steve Deutsch, who rolled his Ford Ranger one evening after work – the result of avoiding a moose collision. Deutsch said “From my personal experience, I realize that the cost of one accident to our society as a whole is monumental.” He spent 10 days in a coma and is paralyzed on his left side. He has since become a community advocate for investing in cross-over paths for migrating animals.
We see his efforts echoed in projects like Path of the Pronghorn – the first federally protected migration corridor. (watch: https://vimeo.com/78590437). Through these cooperative efforts we can significantly reduce these man-made tragedies. Wildlife corridors are reconnecting the dots between humanity and nature, and reuniting us in an ethic fundamental to native cultures for eons.
Chief Dan George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, knew a thing or two about corridors: “If you talk to the animals, they will talk with you and you will know each other. If you do not talk to them you will not know them and what you do not know, you will fear. What one fears, one destroys.”
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/