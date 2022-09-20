County fairs showcase Americanaat its best

I was headed through the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds for an ice cream cone when a rich mezzo-soprano voice tugged at my right ear. The voice was smooth, warm, beautiful, and coming from the gazebo. I swerved right and threaded through the concessions toward the stage when the voice was joined by an equally rich bass. A tall man was harmonizing with the woman, who plucked a Celtic harp as they sang folk songs. These were melodies Jolie and I once sang during the folk revival of the 1960s, when we first married.
As I sat among the mostly deserted benches, I listened guiltily because I knew Jolie would love to hear them. I left reluctantly, returning quickly with Jolie. After the musicians’ set we spoke at length with them. They are Clinton and Sarah Carter, called “Carter Junction,” from Challis, Idaho. The acoustic duo has been singing together throughout their seven-year marriage. And they’re good!
Clinton sings with a guitar, and Sarah, classically trained, sings and performs on the Celtic harp and Irish drum. Their repertoire comprises original and traditional songs in the cowboy, folk, and Celtic genres. Jolie and I, old-fashioned as we are, found the gentle acoustic performance thoroughly enjoyable as it recalled the golden age of folk music, when we were singing — in contrast to much of today’s contemporary genres.
But the real story was the Palouse Empire Fair itself, one of thousands of similar county fairs that blossom in late summer over vast hinterlands across our country. They provide a foundation for upcoming generations of young people, mostly rural, but some city folk also. We’ve watched for more than a decade as our grandchildren showed sheep, chickens, rabbits, cavies, even cats, explaining the finer points of breeding, feeding, cleaning and otherwise caring for their animals.
Heartbreaks, included at no extra charge, come also. Failing to place in a livestock showing can devastate a youngster. Misunderstandings can also be a problem. For example, one granddaughter bottle-fed, nurtured and trained her lamb. After showing it and winning a ribbon, she put it into the auction, realizing only too late that her prize ewe was being sold for meat. Under the best of circumstances, it’s hard to sell a pet, but for meat?
But upsides trump downsides. Experiences and responsibilities prepare youthful 4-H and Future Farmers of America members for adulthood as they participate in rearing, grooming and showing the critters they’ve cared for in the run-up to the fair. Part of those experiences include sometimes coping with unpleasant realities.
There are also rabbits. A favorite photo is of our youngest granddaughter, then about 7, hunched over her bunny, tears streaming down her face. A bewildered judge stands behind her, looking uncomfortable. He had just awarded her Grand Champion in her class, and she was overwhelmed. Tears of unbelievable joy happen also.
Cats don’t do well in crowds. This year, cats and chickens were shown separately before the fair began, chickens because of fears about the avian flu. My favorite chicken was the late Hedwig, a tiny off-white bantam with broadly feathered “snowshoe” feet. She was Miss Personality. She overnighted in our daughter’s laundry room, sometimes venturing into the kitchen.
On nice days, Hedwig wandered the backyard, begged for grapes on our porch and pecked at spilled birdseed. Sometimes she’d even come when called. She also let you know when it was time to put her in for the night.
Hedwig was a particular hit at the fair, partly because of her personality. 4-H kids would borrow her for showing off their chicken knowledge. Probably the highlight of her career was when, while being shown, she cackled, squatted and laid a tiny egg on the judging bench.
Another showcase for both youth and adults, the exhibit halls feature photography, needlepoint, paintings, arts and crafts, quilts, homemade clothing, various canned goods and preserves, all displayed to advantage. One can wander for hours, admiring items from talented Whitman County folks who spent the previous year creating multifaceted handiwork.
All across America, millions of young folks and adults display their talents at these county fairs countrywide. Next year, come check ’em out!