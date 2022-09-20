County fairs showcase Americanaat its best

Haug

I was headed through the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds for an ice cream cone when a rich mezzo-soprano voice tugged at my right ear. The voice was smooth, warm, beautiful, and coming from the gazebo. I swerved right and threaded through the concessions toward the stage when the voice was joined by an equally rich bass. A tall man was harmonizing with the woman, who plucked a Celtic harp as they sang folk songs. These were melodies Jolie and I once sang during the folk revival of the 1960s, when we first married.

As I sat among the mostly deserted benches, I listened guiltily because I knew Jolie would love to hear them. I left reluctantly, returning quickly with Jolie. After the musicians’ set we spoke at length with them. They are Clinton and Sarah Carter, called “Carter Junction,” from Challis, Idaho. The acoustic duo has been singing together throughout their seven-year marriage. And they’re good!

Clinton sings with a guitar, and Sarah, classically trained, sings and performs on the Celtic harp and Irish drum. Their repertoire comprises original and traditional songs in the cowboy, folk, and Celtic genres. Jolie and I, old-fashioned as we are, found the gentle acoustic performance thoroughly enjoyable as it recalled the golden age of folk music, when we were singing — in contrast to much of today’s contemporary genres.

