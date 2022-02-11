COVID-19 pandemic tests US Constitution and reason

On May 14, 1787, 55 state delegates convened in Philadelphia to revise the Articles of Confederation. They elected George Washington to be president of the convention.
Washington supported a strong federal government.
Earlier, on Nov. 30, 1785, he had written to James Madison:
“We are either a United people, or we are not. If the former, let us, in all matters of general concern act as a nation, which have national objects to promote, and a National character to support — If we are not, let us no longer act a farce by pretending to it.”
During the four-month-long convention, Washington sat in a chair on which a sun was painted. Delegate Benjamin Franklin pondered whether the sun was rising or setting. As the constitution was signed he famously said: “I have the happiness to know that it is a rising and not a setting sun.”
Were Franklin alive today, surely he would know that the sun is setting on the representative democracy he helped establish, and it isn’t a pretty sunset.
We are decades deep into that which Washington feared, the farce of states’ rights and dysfunctional democracy.
Republicans are fighting federal authority in dealing with a pandemic that has thus far killed more citizens than the so-called 1918 influenza.
So far (at this writing) there have been more than 78 million Coronavirus cases and 929,578 deaths in the United States and the GOP claims that the Tenth Amendment (part of the Bill of Rights) prohibits federal regulations that attempt to protect citizens from the disease.
Nonsense.
The claim is laid to the concept of states’ rights, which has been the rallying cry to sustain slavery and a multiplicity of other violations of citizens’ rights e.g. racial discrimination and voting rights.
In 1832, South Carolina claimed that states could nullify federal laws within its boundaries. It is a claim being raised anew in our day by extreme conservatives, including many county sheriffs who claim that federal laws and regulations don’t apply to them.
Irrational conservatives claim that the constitution cannot be interpreted in the real world of 2022, but must be interpreted in the horse-powered world of 1788.
The Coronavirus pandemic provides an excellent example of the futility of applying states’ rights theory to the modern world in which we live.
Viruses don’t respect state boundaries. Of course they didn’t, even in the ancient world before a United States was even imagined. But, they traveled slower before the invention of trains, automobiles and airplanes.
In 2019, the last pre-COVID-19 year, more than 811 million passengers made domestic flights in the U.S. And that doesn’t include passengers flying into the United States on foreign carriers.
Only enforcement of national laws and regulations can preserve our representative democracy. Examples of just a few other needs include: national drivers’ licenses, national environmental standards, national health care, and regulation of the business and cyber worlds.
It is long past time for us to quit acting the farce as the sun sets.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He enjoys a life-long interest in history, law. politics and religion. He encourages email — pro and con – to terence@moscow.com.