COVID-19 proves a cauldron of misinformation and confusion

With the coronavirus ever-changing pandemic in rampage mode, I decided not to columnize any more on COVID-19 until we learn much more about it.
Early on, I trusted the experts, medical scientists and such, only to be disappointed in both the experts and the news media.
So far it is questionable whether the public knows more or less about accurate and meaningful information.
It certainly doesn’t help that politicians are doing what politicians do best: either taking credit, or laying blame.
And the news media is doing what it does best: chasing drama and conflict. The result is a boiling cauldron of confusion.
Today, I would like to share some observations and experiences that may be of interest, and perhaps even of some value.
Ruth and I have a granddaughter who teaches mathematics in rural Roosevelt, Utah. Roosevelt is in eastern Utah, near the Colorado border; which is to say it isn’t far from nowhere.
Her school district closed schools in the face of COVID-19.
Kelsie has 150 seventh-grade math students. The school district has loaned laptops to all students who have internet access and is arranging free access for those who don’t have it.
She teaches via a Web application called Zoom.
As a member of my professional society’s finance committee, I have attended committee meetings via Zoom.
Locally, our ward (congregation) of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints used Zoom to conduct its adult Sunday School class on March 29.
More than 20 people attended.
Their pictures were displayed for all to see and all were able to ask and answer questions as the teacher moderated discussion in a very orderly fashion.
It was an amazing and spiritual experience. I liked it better than attending in person because I’m more than a little hard of hearing and Zoom allowed me to turn up the volume when someone spoke softly.
We haven’t seen our grandson, Joshua, who returned from a two-year church mission on March 25. Having flown home he is quarantined for 14 days.
In the LDS culture, families and ward members swarm returning missionaries, welcoming them home. Joshua’s ward members creatively formed a car caravan, drove past his home honking their homes and displaying welcoming signs.
Our daughter, Eva, has been homeschooling her teenage son, Kevin, since Eatonville schools closed in early March. Starting March 30, teachers are sending assignments to students via the internet.
Our family and friends aren’t perfect at social distancing, but I’m proud of the job they are doing.
As the pandemic matures we see great examples of social distancing and other means of staying healthy; but we also see some folks who don’t have a clue.
Pullman’s Chevron station has a full-service pump. Motorists drive up and hand their credit card to an attendant who uses it to charge their gas and sanitizes it before handing it back to them.
On the other side, there are national examples in the news.
Pastors in Florida and Louisiana have been arrested for holding services despite stay-at-home orders in effect.
Here in Washington state, 45 of 60 members of a Mt. Vernon choir apparently were infected while attending practice on March 10. Two have died.
Several members of a church choir in Cartersville, Ga., came down with COVID-19 and one died after attending a practice in early March.
Onerous as social distancing and stay-home orders are to observe: Be smart, be safe, be healthy.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member who has national experience in crisis communications. He has lived in Pullman since 1972.