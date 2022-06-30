‘Critical thinking’ column anchored by logical fallacy

It was unfortunate that the headline of Steve McGehee’s column (Daily News, June 17) lamented the death of critical thinking. This is because, taking one thing with another, an introductory logic course could have used his article as Exhibit A of a fallacy called affirming the consequent.
He saw a lot of clean-cut families at the creation museum, which made him think of Arendt’s Eichman in Jerusalem and her description of the everyday functionaries who made the Holocaust happen. So there you go.
Now please notice the structure of this argument. He plainly saw that all the cows in the meadow had four legs. This made him think of T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” and all the cats in which also had four legs. It follows, does it not, that cows are cats? And also possums?
McGehee: “Hitler got ’em young. Think of the “Hitler Jugend.” Brainwashing in Nazi Germany started early. And then I looked around at all the children who were admitted free of charge [to the creation museum] and their young minds being bent at such a vulnerable age to believe only one world view.”
You know, looking at the history of the world, and the way cultures and societies work, and the way the human race reproduces, it turns out that absolutely everyone “gets ’em young.” All my kids arrived pretty young, and I have heard it is the same kind of thing elsewhere. The folks at Lena Whitmore start in on their charges pretty young also. Nazi Youth are, well, young, and Greta Thunberg had to have been pretty young when somebody got to her with all that climate cult stuff.
But it was right after this passage that I was brought unwillingly into the discussion, right along with our entire church community.
“All of this pondering brought me back to Moscow’s own Christ Church and the creation story being stuffed into the heads of children from preschool age through New St. Andrew’s College. Right here in River City. Indoctrination centers passed off as schools and all of this tax exempt.”
So there are three things here that I would like to mention, and after that I will cease trespassing upon your patience. After I have said these three things, I will agree to go away.
First, you really shouldn’t disparage the death of critical thinking in a piece like this. Mixed messaging.
Second, if you have really decided to break Godwin’s Law and compare people to Nazis, perhaps you ought to look past the fact that they get their kids haircuts. Perhaps you ought to point to something more substantive — say, for example, the fact that the Nazis were thoroughgoing evolutionists. This would be particularly pertinent given the fact that the McGehee’s article started off with a har-har visit to the creation museum. If he had wanted to recruit someone to come along with him to guffaw at the creationist take on dinosaurs, any number of pre-war German intellectuals would have jumped on the opportunity. But for our readers, I would commend Richard Weikart’s “From Darwin to Hitler.” This book is not random name calling, but rather a chilling intellectual genealogy.
And last, he objected to the fact that we are bending the minds of children to “only one world view.” He wrote about how we “stuff” the creation narrative into our children’s minds. He said that we pass off our “indoctrination centers” as “schools.” So allow me to regale you with one of my happy memories. A number of years ago, a science professor from a state university spoke at New St. Andrew’s weekly gathering of the whole student body. He asked how many of the students had read Darwin’s Origin.
Virtually every hand in the room went up because our curriculum included it. He said that this was remarkable because where he taught, everybody believed it but nobody had read it. We do the opposite. If we want to debate with someone, we believe the first order of business is to ascertain what their actual position is. This is one of the things that critical thinkers make sure to do.
And is also one of the things that Steve McGehee did not do.
Wilson is pastor at Christ Church in Moscow.