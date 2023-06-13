Cronkiteto Hanks,the mantle has passed

Haug

During television’s banner years, CBS Evening News anchor Walter Cronkite (1962-1981) delivered truth to viewers in an inimitable, avuncular style. His trademark sign-off was, “And that’s the way it is.”

Viewers believed him. An opinion-poll ranked Cronkite “the most trusted man in America,” and the title stuck. Low-key, conversational, yet matter-of-fact, Cronkite gained the trust of a nation experiencing turbulent times. Those years coincided with climax and decline of the Civil Rights Movement, escalation and end of the Vietnam War, generational revolt with sexual freedoms and drugs, continuation of the Cold War, the race to put a man on the moon, a recession, increased foreign economic competition and much more. Cronkite reported it all, each night assuring viewers, “And that’s the way it is.” It truly was that way.

Who can compare? Who might assume Cronkite’s mantle of trustworthiness? I have a candidate. Last month Nancy Gibbs, former Time managing editor, began a Washington Post essay, “This is a fan letter.” She was reporting on Harvard’s commencement address and the man who delivered it. Observing that such addresses are usually ephemeral, Gibbs wrote, “But long after I forget what was said, I will remember what was done in a case I got to watch up close, a master class in class and wisdom about the moment we find ourselves in.”

