Cultural schism in Moscow is growing too large to ignore

Brock

A lot of ink has been spilled on this page about the September 2020 misdemeanor arrest of three Christ Church members for flouting a mask order in the early days of the pandemic. They allege their civil rights were violated and are pushing ahead with a lawsuit against the City of Moscow.

Maybe they will prevail, and the city will have to pay damages for the, uh, injury they suffered. Or maybe they will be laughed out of court.

Regardless of the outcome, no one should lionize them as champions of the First Amendment who stood firm in the face of tyranny. In fact they — along with many other Christ Church members — stuck their thumbs in the eye of civil society by standing shoulder to shoulder, unmasked, to sing in front of Moscow City Hall.