Editor’s note: Peterson started this year-long series of commentaries in January to encourage readers to cut carbon emissions each year for the next decade, in line with achieving the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommendations of a 50-percent emissions cut by 2030.
In this series, I’ve been encouraging you make plans to reduce the reasons you buy and burn fossil fuels; your car is key.
Al Poplawsky’s January letter in the Daily News advocated for Idaho have an incentive to buy electric vehicles and for the state to eliminate the tax disincentive for operating them.
Poplawsky has a point. Electricity can come from clean renewable sources.
September is “Drive Electric” month, and there are events planned in the region where you can see cars and talk to owners
I bought Al’s logic, and I drive electric around town.
If you’re not ready to drive electric, you can still cut your car’s carbon footprint. Assume your car gets 25 mpg and you drove 10,000 miles last year. To reach the goal of a 7-percent annual emissions reduction, your plan could be to drive only 9,300 miles this year or upgrade your car for better fuel economy. You’d need 27 mpg.
Maybe you don’t want to upgrade your car annually. You could trade your car today for one that gets 35 mpg and in 2025 review your life, reduce miles driven or trade again for one that gets 50 mpg.
Before shopping, check out CarbonCounter.com for an interaction graph of vehicle life-cycle costs and emissions.
The information above, however, ignores an important part of the problem – the emissions used for road building and road maintenance. In addition, cars enable (encourage?) us to sprawl our communities out, so you might also ascribe to cars a responsibility for the emissions needed to build more miles of utilities (water, sewer, electricity), and the emissions from the extra driving about.
I put a notebook in my car to record how far and why I was driving. A surprising number of entries were short distances because I had not allowed enough time to do anything else. Driving is a fundamental assumption in our lifestyles.
Look at an old map of Moscow. The city didn’t extend past East City Park. Ask your friends who live in historic Moscow how much they enjoy walking downtown compared to hunting for a parking place. People used to live differently and walked more.
CoolClimate.com has some interesting maps. They use census data to estimate carbon footprints by ZIP code, and break down the emissions by several sources. When you look up our region, you’ll see that Pullman and Moscow have lower footprints that the outlying ZIP codes. Can you guess whose lifestyle requires more driving?
Repeatedly in this series I’ve pointed at lifestyle change as part of the strategy to reduce emissions. Using cars less is one of those changes.
How else could you reduce driving emissions? Maybe your plan is to move houses.
I live within a quarter-mile of a grocery store, hardware store, banks and several restaurants. But my wife and I find we each need (want) a car. My work for the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust has an irregular schedule with meetings scattered around town. So far, I’ve been unable (unwilling?) to figure out how to make walking/biking/transit work.
Recently, I’ve been struggling with another form of this problem. Our daughter has gone to college. We sent her with one of our cars, for reasons related to off-campus work, city design, and no public transit after 5 p.m.
My wife recently mentioned a house for sale near the courthouse. That would let me walk for many trips. If I relocated the Trust’s offices downtown, that would help also.
I’m not ready to move, but being 63 and the caretaker for an acre and three buildings, I can see housing changes in my 10-year emissions reduction plan.
I’m considering lifestyle changes in response to our climate situation. Will you?
Nils Peterson is executive director of the Moscow Affordable Housing Trust and was formerly chair of the city Planning and Zoning Commission.