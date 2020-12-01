Basic fact-checking needed
“I am much more likely to die in a car accident than from the virus.” (His View, Dale Courtney, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Nov. 25)
United States deaths in 2020 attributed to COVID-19: 262,158 (New York Times, Nov. 26)
United States deaths in 2019 attributed to traffic accidents: 36,096 (U.S. Dept. of Transportation, Traffic Safety Facts, October 2020)
Idaho deaths in 2020 attributed to COVID-19: 874 (Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Nov. 25)
Idaho deaths in 2019 attributed to traffic accidents: 224 (Idaho Transportation Department, Office of Highway Safety, Idaho Traffic Crashes 2019)
I look forward to reading opinion pieces that I disagree with as they often present fresh perspectives.
However, if the Daily News does not have the time to do basic fact checking then please do not publish those opinion pieces.
Steve Felt
Pullman
Untruths and callousness
Responding to Dale Courtney’s comments (His View, Nov. 25), I find it full of untruths and callousness. Firstly, pretending the COVID-19 is nothing to concern ourselves about, tell that to the 260,000 Americans who have suffered and died of it.
Secondly, you say that people choose not getting tested for the disease even when they have been exposed or are suffering “mild symptoms.” That is the height of irresponsibility and selfishness.
Thirdly, you cite an Annals of Internal Medicine study where you claim there is no significant benefit to wearing a mask. The study was about protection of the wearer, not about helping to prevent the spread of the virus. And it did find some small benefit to the wearer. So you are misleading the reader of your column
Lastly, you seem to be bragging about a “local congregation” holding maskless services for 1,100 since May. You exclaim, “No masks, No hospitalizations, No deaths.” How many people outside this congregation might they have infected? Way to love your neighbor, Dale.
Roger Hayes
Moscow