“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits.” Matthew 7:15-16.
In my mind, Christian nationalism is an oxymoron. Since when did Jesus preach nationalism? I must have missed that Sunday school lesson when I attended the Methodist Bible School in the summer. I remember the Good Samaritan story, the love one another, and do unto others as you would have them do unto you. All people were considered God’s children, not just some from certain nations, walks of life, disabled, etc. As I was young, all this was quite black and white with no questions asked.
I left religion behind years ago, disgusted with the hypocrisy and need to control. But I did retain the idealism suggested by Jesus’s teachings about love. I can just imagine what he would say about the idea of Christianity being exclusive.
Northern Hemisphere snow coverage for Nov. 28 was the highest on record. The media was silent about this because it did not fit their “truth” about the supposed desperate measures needed to avert future climate warming disasters, especially with the UN climate conference just finishing its attempt to gain control of the world via restrictions on carbon dioxide production.
We are now in the Advent season, which puts every person’s view of the truth to the test with the question, “Who do you say I am?” Jesus, the most famous person who ever lived, said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life, no one comes to the Father — God — but through me.”
Every person cognizant of that question will be held responsible for answering it. There is only one truth. The facts are there for anyone seriously seeking the truth. A person can pursue this life-changing truth through the Bible or via a book such as “The Case for Christ” by Lee Strobel, an investigative reporter.
All truth is God’s truth; our task is to search it out to our benefit. Regarding climate change, the final verdict is still out since significant research still needs to be done to truly understand all that determines our climate and weather and construct models that accurately predict future climates. We do know, however, that adverse climate change will not destroy the Earth. We have God’s promise.
However, we do have some foolish decision makers who are willing to shut down fossil fuel production from their speculative fear of possible future climate disasters and/or their greed for power. Many more people will likely die from the cold in the coming year because of these foolish decisions than will ever die from a possible hotter climate. May the truth set us free.