Juvenile impulsivity, bewildered rage
The most frustrating thing about being a liberal today is an opposition ready to resort to violence in defense of principles they themselves are incapable of upholding.
For example, for months Republicans bemoaned “cancel culture” as censorship, then blithely proceeded to remove books from school libraries. They accuse liberals of “erasing history” when they remove Confederate statues but then pass laws that prohibit teaching the realities of America’s racial past. They claim liberals violate bodily autonomy with vaccine mandates even as they push to ban abortion (apparently only unborn lives matter). And they use thoroughly discredited, nonsensical claims of a stolen election to provide cover for their own ongoing, extensive campaign of election rigging.
They called Democrats anarchists for months before themselves trying to violently overthrow the American government. They denounced the supposed violence of protestors for racial justice but then lionized Kyle Rittenhouse for gunning down unarmed protestors. They claim that the left hates America, but incessant whining about the awfulness of America is the very core of conservative media. Whatever Republicans accuse liberals of next, they are surely about to do themselves.
The only abiding principle of today’s Republican party is, “it’s OK when WE do it.” But, a morality applied selectively is meaningless. Republicans’ accusations of liberal immorality are cover for a far more sinister amorality on the right that undermines the very notion of shared standards for human behavior, leaving us with “might makes right” and the inevitable violence such a primitive mindset guarantees.
I’d love a rational debate with someone on the other side, but there’s nothing to debate until they can commit to principles more coherent than mere capriciousness. Juvenile impulsivity and bewildered rage do not suffice as governing philosophies.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Sabotaging global democracy
In light of President Biden’s recent “Summit for Democracy” let us be clear: The United States is simply not in a position to be holding summits on how we might “save democracy.” We are a nation that still delegates some of our most important decisions to highly undemocratic institutions, namely the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has recently decided to uphold the Texas’ restrictive abortion law. In other words, the fate of women’s reproductive rights has been placed in the hands of nine lawyers, none of whom are elected. Is this democracy?
The IDEA recently listed the U.S. as a “backsliding democracy” for the first time, but this was never a democracy. We have been convinced that the ability to occasionally check a box and choose “R” or “D” is all that is required for functional democracy. In truth, the voting public does not steer public policy. The 2014 Cambridge study “Testing Theories of American Politics” clarifies this in detail.
And while it fails to represent the will of the people at home, the U.S. also undermines other democracies abroad. Regardless of its failings, Cuba enjoys universal suffrage and high voter engagement, and while it is a single party system, one mustn’t be in the party to run for office.
This November, under the supervision of European Union observers, Venezuela held open elections in which opposition parties participated. Despite this, both of these countries are constantly smeared, sanctioned and undermined by the U.S., and this is only the tip of the iceberg.
The U.S. has long sabotaged any democracy in which the people choose to contradict its economic interests. In order to save democracy, the U.S. need simply stop attacking any democracy in which the people happen to choose a socialist economic system.
Jasper Wemple
Pullman
The Second Amendment
William Brock recently made the silly argument that “the Second Amendment says the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, but it doesn’t say anything about tightening restrictions on gun sales.”
All restrictions on gun sales are direct attacks on the right protected by the Second Amendment. One cannot keep and bear arms which one cannot first acquire. Restrictions on sales are designed to prohibit acquisition of guns by disfavored groups of people.
Not surprisingly, gun prohibitionists are always discovering new groups of people who shouldn’t have guns. Once they have been successful in passing one restriction into law they move on to the next. They’ll never stop until the restrictions prohibit all gun sales.
I’m sure that the restrictions Brock desires won’t prevent him, a self-described respectable gun owner, from purchasing more guns. But the gun prohibitionists lining up behind him are probably laughing at his naïve belief that he’ll be able to buy guns once they’ve reached their goal.
Don Fleming
Pocatello
God’s blessing
I believe that we are going to see a very bad breakup coming in Congress. Biden and his handles are going to turn on Harris and, as they say, throw her under a bus. But then I believe hell will break out in Congress, because I don’t feel as if she is a woman that people can do that to without serious repercussions. She will then turn on the whole Democrat party and tell everyone what Biden and his minions are doing to America and who is the person behind the curtain, giving Biden instructions.
Also, I would like to mention that the Democrats have forgotten about one very important item. Our nation is a very special nation in God’s eyes, just as is Israel. They are the only two nations in the world that were blessed by God. The pilgrims, when they landed on our shores, they dedicated the land to God, as was Israel in May 1948. When you fight God, remember he has never lost a fight.
In 1777 while in the terrible winter, George Washinton had a visitation from an angel who showed him the destiny of the United States. He told him three perils would come upon America, one was the War of Independence, the second was the Civil War. Then he showed George Washington the third peril and told him this would be the most feared.
We won them all and the angel planted the azure standard and said, “while the stars remain in the heavens and Heaven send down the dew so will the union last.” He turned and all the people kneeling down said, Amen.
Look and learn. God loves us as his sons and daughters. That’s why he gave us this land.
Mike Beirens
Pullman