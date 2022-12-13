WSU is not UW
When I joined the chemistry faculty of The State College of Washington, now WSU, in 1958, two senior faculty members, Gardner Stacy and Bayard Milne, told me, “Your purpose here is to help the students.” That is still the most important purpose of WSU faculty. Those students who got C’s or D’s in chemistry courses may not have considered it help, but if you can’t do well in a straightforward chemistry course you are best advised not to try to become a medical doctor.
Columnist Dale Courtney has pointed out that “WSU is not UW.” No, it isn’t, we have the vet school and the wheat breeding research and have only begun a medical school in Spokane recently. That didn’t keep me and my graduate students from discovering chemistry that was prerequisite to the discovery of “Velcade,” the first effective treatment that prolongs the lives of multiple myeloma (blood cancer) victims, often for months, sometimes for years. It took a biochemist, Julian Adams, to discover the cancer treatment, but he had to have the right kind of chemicals to work with. Every scientist builds on the previous discoveries of others.