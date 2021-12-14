Supporting WSU
Ralf Westermayer made three complaints in his letter to the editor Dec. 9. The first was a requirement for him to download an intrusive app to get tickets for sports events. The alternative is to ask for printed tickets. I did, so can he.
The second complaint is that the [Washington State University] president and athletic director terminated the contract of the football coach because he refused “to bow down to the tyranny of our government.” Not so, the coach claimed his refusal was for religious reasons, but his appeal was rejected. We are living at a time when an uncontrolled epidemic of COVID-19 has caused the death of some 800,000 Americans. Fortunately the majority of Americans see the danger and have gotten vaccinations. Those who have refused are, as we all well know, flooding ICU floors at hospitals and dying unnecessarily. Rolovich was fired for flaunting the rules. Justice was served.
The third complaint is that vaccinations are required of fans, alumni, and students if they wish to attend games. It is not a matter of taking away civil liberties, as Mr. Westermayer thinks. No, it is, simply, a matter of health, to control an epidemic and save lives. What more can be said? Vaccinating everyone is the best method we have to control this horrible infection of COVID-19.
I am sorry to hear that Mr. Westermayer is removing “the university from my living trust.” I, too, have made a decision. If Rolovich would have been retained, I would have removed WSU from my will. Fortunately the president and athletic direction made the right decision, and I am proud of them. I have increased my investment in WSU.
Nicolas Kiessling
Pullman