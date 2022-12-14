The foundation of our country
Dan Foreman asserted in the Dec. 8 Daily News that “our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles of decency and morality.”
In fact, it was founded over and through the bodies and cultures of indigenous peoples and on the labor of slaves stolen from Africa.
If we really wanted to live by Judeo-Christian principles, we might begin by asking for forgiveness and by promoting restitution.
The ‘hate shines through’
I am surprised that the Daily News would print such a nasty hate-filled letter from Timothy Moore about Judaism. Masquerading as a scholarly history, it only takes one statement to assure us that all the rest of his statements are fake. He claims that Judaism post-dates Christianity. For your information, Timothy, Jesus was a practicing Jew as were his earthly parents, his disciples and the apostle, Paul.
The rest of his letter just repeats the old nasty prejudices about Jews — that they are greedy, grasping and sex-obsessed. He tries to get away with this by using bigger words, like “libidinous” and “acquisitive,” but the hate shines through.
William Spence’s Dec. 8 story “Idaho lawmakers zero in on 2023” concludes with this frightening sentence: “Moderator Bert Sahlberg then asked the audience if they had any questions, but no one did.”
This, after a comment by Dan Foreman that Idaho has “too much of it (government) and it is too expensive.” Dan also wants to eliminate the rape and incest exception in Idaho’s abortion law, pay $2,000 to parents who send their kids to religious and charter schools, remove barriers to creating private militias, and make laws against “gender transition nonsense.”
Brandon Mitchell and 3 others say their top priority is property tax — which, at least for now, is levied by local governments, not the state. No questions?
If Idaho continues the sad descent into authoritarianism one reason will be voters who have no questions.