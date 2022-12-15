Festival a success
Thanks to Latah County Community Foundation, the apple presses at the fall festival at Phillips Farm provided delicious cider and entertainment.
Phillips Farm had its first fall festival since the pandemic in October. The farm hosted more than 450 guests with activities such as apple-cider pressing, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, live music, children’s activities and the grand opening of our new Red Tail Hawk Trail, a trail for hiking and biking.
We deeply appreciate the county and community support for our organization, especially the support of Latah County Community Foundation whose grant supported the purchase of our own cider press.
Martha Lovett
Moscow
Note: Lovett is president of Friends of Phillips Farm.
A gem in plain sight
Idaho is known as the “Gem State” with more than 72 different gemstones. The Idaho star garnet is found in only one other place on the planet, India. Our treasures of the earth have imbued our literary endeavors. The University of Idaho’s annual “The Gem of the Mountains” yearbook (1903-2004) gave a visual celebration to decades of Idahoans, our greatest treasures.
Another gem in plain view is the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding. As an educator in Idaho from 1968-2000, I have plenty of reasons to be critical of the Idaho Legislature. I have no reason to do that but will draw on the wisdom of Boys Town founder, Father Edward J. Flanagan.
When asked to explain the town’s success, the clear, powerful response was: “We tell the boys what they did right.” This response resonates with me. My brother, Bob, was robbed of his speech at birth. He attended the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind as a child and he’s now 72. I take him back annually at his request to revisit happy memories in Gooding.
The Legislature has created a gem that few in Idaho will see. A jewel to be celebrated: a beautiful 44-acre campus with new buildings holding space for traditional learning, state of the art shop equipment and computer labs to prepare graduates for the workplace in the 21st century and a resident K-12 campus enrollment of 133.
The Raptors have sports, music, high-tech training, vocational job preparation, life skills and work course summer camps. There is a network of organizations to assist students based on individual needs in Idaho’s 154 public school districts and 142 private schools with 150 employees statewide. The school also works with Boise State University, Idaho State University and the UI on research to help special needs students.
What has the Idaho Legislature done right? Ninety-eight percent of annual funding for the Gooding school is approved by the Legislature, an increase of $7.5 million to $13 million from 2009-22. You got it right!
Stan Smith
Viola
Cherry-picked data
Saturday’s letter, “Snow coverage and truth,” was an excellent example of cherry-picking by a climate change denier. Citing “snow coverage for Nov. 28” (a single data point), the writer says the media remained silent “because it did not fit their ‘truth’ about the supposed desperate measures needed to avert future climate warming disasters.”
Evidence for carbon dioxide’s effects on air temperature was first demonstrated in 1856. Scientists since then have been collaborating to better understand those effects. Saturday’s letter writer notes we’re in the Advent season; we are indeed. We’ve been tracking the advent of climate change for a century and a half.
On Jan. 15, 2015, Science published “Planetary boundaries: Guiding human development on a changing planet,” a 12-page, peer-reviewed collaboration by 18 authors from 17 organizations in 11 countries over a five-year period. Citations number 158, most from other peer-reviewed journals. The article itself was peer-reviewed for five months before publication. The opening sentence addresses “our evolving understanding” of Earth’s “functioning and resilience.”
That same day, a blog laced with sarcasm attempted to debunk that article. The writer claimed a sense of duty “to keep people informed” and “to make known what I see as the untold story of the climate debate from the climate skeptic side.” He provided no supporting evidence as he massaged the data. Among his credentials for rebutting the science are a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a massage certificate.
I see parallels between that blog by an unqualified individual undermining careful science and last weekend’s letter-writer relying on divine intervention to invalidate decades of scientific consilience and save us from “foolish decision makers … willing to shut down fossil fuel production from their speculative fear of possible future climate disasters and/or their greed for power.”
But I agree with his conclusion: “May the truth set us free.”
Pete Haug
Colfax
Tell them the truth
Those of us who believe in God know for certain he is unchanging. He does not update his precepts and commandments to endorse the latest fads or follies of men.
With the recent enactment of the misnamed “Respect for Marriage Act” enshrining gay marriage as the law of the land, love for our country and our fellow man demands a careful rereading of relevant scripture.
From Romans 1: “Therefore, God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator – who is forever praised.” Amen.
Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even the women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received for themselves the due penalty for their sins. “ … Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.”
Everyone should be able to know precisely what the apostle Paul is talking about here.
Approval of such things is now the law of our land. I fear for my country. God will not and cannot bless rebellion by men or nations.
If you have a Bible in your home and disagree with God’s word here, tear that page out and continue on your merry way to an unhappy ending. If you know of someone who has been deceived and is practicing these things, by all means love them enough to tell them the truth.
Bill Tozer
Moscow