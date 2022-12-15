Festival a success

Thanks to Latah County Community Foundation, the apple presses at the fall festival at Phillips Farm provided delicious cider and entertainment.

Phillips Farm had its first fall festival since the pandemic in October. The farm hosted more than 450 guests with activities such as apple-cider pressing, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, live music, children’s activities and the grand opening of our new Red Tail Hawk Trail, a trail for hiking and biking.

