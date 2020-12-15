A selfish agenda
To Doug Wilson and the De-Mask Moscow group:
Our disabled son has been working at Tri-State for 20 years and is a vulnerable adult due to his genetic diagnosis. By encouraging people to violate Tri-State’s request that customers wear masks, you are directly endangering the health of our son and his opportunity to be an active part of this community. As parents, we resent you taking an opportunity to risk our son’s health for your own selfish agenda. We are all God’s people, no matter what we look like or what our abilities are.
The only thing a mask mandate takes away from members of this community is their ability to infect someone else, which is what you and your group are trying to do and may be actively doing already. When we see someone not wearing a mask inside a local store, our impression is that they do not care about our health and safety.
One of the core messages and values of Christianity is “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” or “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Those of us born and raised in Latah County learned and continue to live out these values.
It appears this group, under your leadership, has lost sight of the golden rule and has demonstrated no respect for the people who work in your community or their requests.
You openly violated Tri-State’s request to wear a mask as if the health of other people in your community did not matter to you. In our experience, Tri-State is a business run by caring people who instituted that rule because they felt it was an important safety precaution for the health of their company’s employees and their patrons.
Amen.
Jill and Vince Rinaldi
Moscow
A question of values, not masks
The definition of life is pretty clear or at least ought to be, and many people argue this value is primary in responding to COVID-19. From a strategic topsight perspective, the question quickly becomes, whose life? Example: Strategies to, at all costs, preserve vulnerable lives in affluent countries will most definitely affect vulnerable lives in impoverished countries. Consistency with stated values starts to break down.
The definition of liberty is not so clear and varies with the perceiver but in the context of the values statement that is The Declaration of Independence, liberty was understood to mean freedom from burdensome government. There are plenty of people who cite liberty as their primary value in response to the COVID-19 situation. In terms of a hierarchy of the three values, I would argue this country’s founders ranked liberty as primary when they, “mutually pledge(d) to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
The pursuit of happiness can also be subject to perception but a common understanding references the ability of the individual to acquire property and wealth without impediment or seizure by government. Many are focused on this value in the face of COVID-19 strategies because for them it is so immediately tied to the other two. Looking again to the founders and previous generations of Americans, I would argue this value was ranked second after liberty and before life in the American hierarchy. Yet many who rank life as most important absolutely scorn this value in terms of COVID-19 strategies.
Question your values, how do you rank them? Are there inconsistencies in your perception and rationale? How do you respond when your inconsistencies are questioned? Do you attack, retreat or calmly reason through an explanation and update your perception?
Dennis Pratt
Moscow
Santa has a helper this year
There’ll be no coal in the stockings this year. Simply surviving 2020 is enough punishment for the naughty children ’round here.
Owing to his age and his weight, Santa’s in a pandemic category deemed high risk, though I’ve nagged him to diet and scold him with a “tsk, tsk, tsk” whenever he snags a cookie. To reduce the number of households with whom he interacts, we’ve divided the workload and will both take to the sky. That means, my dears, I’ll finally get to fly!
Though the North Pole summers tend to be cool, my doe-eyed team and I enrolled in flight school. I have an emerald green sleigh, which I’ve dubbed the Minx. It glides through the snow with the stealth of a lynx. We land on the roof tops with nary a sound. My team, Scarlet, Strumpet, Siren, and Vixen are all as soft-footed as a cuddly gray kitten.
After being quarantined at home, Santa’s no longer his jolly ol’ self. It seems the coronavirus is catching, even among elves. To keep them safe, the workshop was divided into A and B shifts. Toys still get assembled, so yip, yip, yippee!
Panic buying caused a disruption to our supply chain I fear, but you needn’t shed a single tear. It might not be just what you wanted, you see, but beneath every child’s Christmas tree, will be a present from Santa and Me.
Sincerely, Mrs. Claus.
Khaliela Wright
Potlatch
The reasons why
Well, well, well. One-hundred and six members of Congress signed onto the Texas attorney general’s attempt to overturn the election in battleground states where Trump lost. A bit of backstory shines some light on why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton might want to please Trump right now.
He is under federal investigation and indictment for securities fraud, bribery, abuse of office and other charges. So the skivvy is, he is shooting for one of those Trump pardons the president has been handing out to all his criminal buddies who have done him service.
But why in heck are 106 members of the House signing on to this seditious nonsense? Might want to ask our own Russ Folcher and Mike Simpson, or go across borders and ask Dan Newhouse of Washington or Greg Gianforte of Montana what is motivating them. Sedition is no small crime and to go against the vote of the people is a slap in the face of our democracy.
So Russ, Mike can you explain your support for this in no nonsense terms, or will you just pretend that our democracy doesn’t matter anymore?
Roger Hayes
Moscow
Health above wealth
The hypocrisy of Doug Wilson’s De-Mask Moscow group was unmasked when, as a group, they strutted unmasked into Tri-State in Moscow supposedly to support a local merchant but really to display their alliance to their cult leader.
Far more in keeping with the Jewish, Christian, Islamic, Buddhist, Indigenous and Secular Humanist traditions of caring for the community was the action of the Tri-State store manager Jennifer Laferriere (directed by Joe Power, CEO) who put our welfare over profit by closing the store for more than three hours to protect the health of workers and customers. Please support Tri-State and other local mask-wearing merchants during this holiday season.
Elinor Michel andWalter Hesford
Moscow