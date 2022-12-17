One would be tempted to read as mere grotesque satire the news of a religious zealot elected to a state Senate seat by the slenderest of margins thanks to a recent gerrymander announcing his first order of business would be to force impregnated rape victims to give birth against their will.
The moral blindness and total lack of empathy this bespeaks is almost incomprehensible, yet no real surprise in this reddest-of-red states where literally any old quack who waves a Bible and wins the Republican primary can get busy further limiting our rights and freedoms.
The good news is that while this self-appointed Christian prophet and patriarch was fantasizing about using white supremacist militias to enforce a terror-based Iran-style theocracy, American voters across the nation again soundly rejected attempts by state legislatures to limit women’s reproductive rights, with Michigan, Kentucky, Montana, California and Vermont following Kansas in saying no to the freedom limiting one-upsmanship that has come to define the Christian right’s theater of cruelty against women.
Not surprisingly, attempts to discourage, disinform, disenfranchise, intimidate, and shame young voters have the same effect on them as for African-American and other minority voters: it makes even firmer their resolve that they will vote and that their votes will be counted. That’s bogus-Christian gaslighting in a nutshell: shame and blame, for skin in the game.
And no, I don’t want my tax dollars used to subsidize your private religious indoctrination schools either, what are called madrasas by your fundamentalist Muslim counterparts.