‘Shame and blame’

One would be tempted to read as mere grotesque satire the news of a religious zealot elected to a state Senate seat by the slenderest of margins thanks to a recent gerrymander announcing his first order of business would be to force impregnated rape victims to give birth against their will.

The moral blindness and total lack of empathy this bespeaks is almost incomprehensible, yet no real surprise in this reddest-of-red states where literally any old quack who waves a Bible and wins the Republican primary can get busy further limiting our rights and freedoms.

