The virtue signaling tour
I find it fascinating that a group that bemoans the existential threat of women with jobs and gay people with rights has no qualms about spreading a deadly disease in order to virtue signal to the press for cheap publicity and profit.
Let this year be proof to those of us who do value life how anti-life Christ Church is. The lives of the people around them are apparently nothing before their need to throw petulant public tantrums while they spread a disease that causes permanent organ damage to those who survive it. They do this as health insurance companies fight to deny victims of COVID-19 coverage. So, who is Christ Church pro-life for? Not our children with asthma. Not our friends with auto-immune diseases. Not the old. Not the sick. Not the poor.
How Christ-like.
They’re being oppressed, they say, as they try to strip gay people of basic human rights. They fight for freedom, they say, as they follow a man whose most famous work to this day remains “Southern Slavery As It Was.”
The community at large is under no obligation to humor their imaginary victimhood, nor participate in their self-righteous suicide. Moscow only has one hospital, and petty stunts like this could cause our infrastructure to be overwhelmed.
Let’s not let these anti-life virtue signalers infect even one of us, be it with COVID-19 or with their hypocritical ideology of cherry-picked hate.
Let us not be led astray by a financially motivated hack to the point where we injure our people.
This demented desire to play victim for attention during a national crisis is a poison; don’t let it strip from you what it means to truly value human life.
Renee Sita
Moscow
Lincoln, or Trump
The first crucial project of the Republican Party in 1861 was saving the union of the United States from dissolution. This was under the leadership of Abraham Lincoln.
What is the measure of our party now under President Trump? His continued complaints of election fraud have withstood recounts, state and federal court reviews and two Supreme Court reviews that were quickly rejected. Even his loyal Attorney General William Barr has had his justice department field attorneys and FBI investigate Republican complaints and he has concluded there is no evidence of fraud on a scale that would change the election result.
I was disappointed that our Idaho representatives Fulcher and Simpson signed on to the spurious, last gasp complaint brought by the Texas attorney general. Had his complaint been validated by the court, it might have set precedent for states to intervene in the election results of another state. Say, Washington and Oregon complaining about the way we run our elections in Idaho. Republicans used to stand for a federalism that gave states authority over their own elections.
President Trump is the maker of this mischief. In my opinion, he will leave D.C. but will not go gently into his night of defeat. Republicans, awake from your dreaming!
This man of corruption is out for one last grift, and has left us without a platform (only his voice), and he might well continue to broadcast lies from Mar-a-Lago. As a party, we should begin to rebuild our party around the leadership of men and women of better character. Will we restore the unity of our republic or further its dissolution?
Will we be the party of Lincoln or of Trump?
Fred Banks
Moscow
A thank you to businesses
I would like to offer my deep gratitude to all Moscow businesses, especially grocery stores, and restaurants that have chosen to keep both their employees and their customers healthy by enforcing the Moscow City Council’s mask mandate.
I am sorry that you have to endure the disrespect and rudeness of some who are so negatively critical of you.
However, please know, the majority of us in Moscow are truly grateful to and supportive of you and your business.
Thank you and may this season bring peace to all of us — in our hearts and in our lives! We need to remember that in the words of Stephen Grellet: “I shall pass through this world but once. Any good, therefore, that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer it or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.”
Sister Margaret Johnson
Moscow
Providing essential services
What does being homeless look like to you? Is it a tent encampment under an overpass like in Seattle or Spokane? Is it someone panhandling asking for cash by the side of the road? Is it people living in their car? Homelessness and housing insecurity are somethings that one may not think is an issue here on the Palouse since it may not be as obvious as it is in Boise or Spokane with those tent cities to drive by every day.
But it is here.
What about that mother with kids escaping domestic violence and nowhere to turn, that individual experiencing mental health issues who can’t hold a job, or someone who lost employment due to the pandemic or is overwhelmed with medical costs? Especially this year with the struggles of the coronavirus the risk of families and individuals living paycheck to paycheck moving into homelessness is real.
For more than 20 years, Sojourners’ Alliance has tackled the issues of poverty, hunger and homelessness in Moscow and the surrounding area by providing a safe living environment along with intensive case management, food assistance and rent support. Just since June of this year, Sojourners’ Alliance has provided 7,000 bed nights to 113 people in need. Think about that term: “bed night.” What is one night with a bed worth to you?
With that in mind, I urge you to please donate to Sojourners’ Alliance through the Avenues For Hope fundraising campaign now through Dec. 31. Donated funds can be matched by awards. This is a critical source of funding to the organization allowing us to continue to serve our neighbors here on the Palouse.
Ryan Watson
Vice-president, board of directors
Sojourners’ Alliance
Like most, I applaud mayor
I, as with most citizens of our wonderful city of Moscow, appreciate and applaud the efforts of our mayor, Bill Lambert. He is a wonderful man who has tried to protect us and keep us healthy and safe.
I suppose every town has their village idiots and am glad Moscow only has a few.
Thank you Mayor Lambert. You have my total support and that of so many others.
Jan Pitkin
Moscow