The effectiveness of masks
Dale Courtney (His View, Nov. 25) seems to think that “faith” is a more effective prophylactic against COVID-19 than masks. I suspect most evangelicals and redhats share that belief. I, for one, applaud their avoidance of masks. If they are firmly in the Mike Pence health care plan, “pray you don’t get sick,” let them have their shouting and singing congregations. I am a strong believer in religious freedom.
Having said that, should the worst happen, and their entire congregation get infected with COVID-19, I should hope that their “faith” would preclude them from using the services of the science-based hospitals in the area.
Like another religious group that chose to drink cyanide laced Kool-Aid down in Guyana, if COVID-19 kills off their worshipers, it’s just God’s will and who are we to question God’s will? Should they actually partake of the scientific advances of our city, and go to the hospital, well then their “religion” might have some grievous flaws.
So, like the Supreme Court said, we can’t force people to give up their “strongly held religious beliefs.” Since I share a different, but equally strongly held, religious belief that idiots don’t get to use the limited scientific-based resources of the hospital. Let God choose their fate, and don’t let science stand in the way.
Timothy Fortman
Moscow
Protecting our caregivers
Due to COVID-19, many people have found themselves thrust into a caregiving role, some for the first time in their lives. For family caregivers, their responsibilities do not end when 5 p.m. rolls around. For family caregivers, there is no opportunity to “clock out.” Caring for a loved one who is ill, aging or disabled is a challenge under any circumstances and the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged them even further.
If you are caring for a loved one or know someone who is, there are a few steps you can take to improve both your own wellness and the safety and wellbeing of your loved one.
First, and most importantly, take care of yourself. Whatever the stressor, taking care of yourself first will help you provide better care for your loved one. Take precautions to keep yourself and your loved one safe. Follow all the standard COVID-19 precautions. Keeping your distance? Take advantage of technology. Use apps and websites to order home delivery of groceries, food and even medicine. Take time for you to connect with your loved one. Use the time to discuss your favorite memories, work on a project together, make a family photo album or learn how to make a family recipe.
If you need more information or assistance, you can contact The Area Agency on Aging.
Because of COVID-19, Washington state is looking to reduce services to more than 12,000 clients, some of whom may lose the place they call “home.” It helps if you contact your state representative and let them know to “do no harm” to seniors.
Karen Kiessling
Pullman