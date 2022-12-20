Geen-haired woman
Kermit the Frog’s observation evidently applies to Palouse. Steve McGehee’s column (Dec. 16), “Green hair and the healing of my town Palouse,” describes the injury the town sustained when a green-haired woman at a town meeting dared to call residents, who disagreed with Black Lives Matter protesters, “fascists and Nazis.” Steve’s outrage is understandable, but is the town so fragile that they were injured by this comment? Maybe the answer to what would induce her to such an outburst lies in the actions Steve describes as a “drive-by cursing” of a BLM sign at a local business and cursing of a woman carrying a BLM sign.
Steve argues that the disagreeing residents were simply promoting a “Blue Flag” group representing first responders. This is a great agenda, but using it to redirect attention from violence to back men by the police may have been infuriating to someone who cared deeply about this issue.