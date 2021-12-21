Help is available
Do you look at social media and wonder how all your friends have their holiday lives together? And in this pandemic, what? You decide, this is the year. You’re going to it. Then everything just … falls apart?
Maybe you can’t see family this year. Arguments at home may ensue as “holiday to-do” lists grow longer. Gatherings explode with political disagreements. Your kids are rambunctious, as the routine of school is interrupted by winter break.
Holidays can add stress for folks. It may be helpful to pause and ask, “Why am I jumping through the metaphorical holiday hoops?” If the idea of doing another thing fills you with dread it’s OK to put that activity on hold or not do it at all. Figure out what you want your holidays to feel like and act accordingly. You don’t have to be around toxic people just because it’s the holidays.
Consider scaling back on food, gifts, traditions, and travel to reduce stressors. Instead have holiday potluck, gift exchange or make cards with friends. Give yourself permission to pause. Social media can wait, the true gift of the season is being present.
If disagreements arise, focus on addressing people’s behaviors, not judging their character. They can modify their behavior.
Check out the iChill phone app. It’s a free wellness tool with simple skills for decompressing and regulating your nervous system. Treat yourself with the same kindness you give others.
Sometimes things escalate beyond your wildest imagination. Maybe your partner who before used words to hurt you, escalates to hitting. You are worried for your and your kid’s safety. It’s scary. It doesn’t have to be this way, nor should it. While tensions and stressors may increase during the holidays, they are not an excuse for violence. You deserve to be safe year round. Help is available.
Contact Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse, which offers 24/7 support services for individuals impacted by violence. Services are free and confidential at (509) 332-4357 or (208) 883-4357.
Stephanie Rohrbaugh
Pullman