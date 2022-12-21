Larry Kirkland’s letter (Dec. 19) about snow coverage is incomplete for criticism of climate change. I agree and expect that fresh snow coverage should rise, but retreating glaciers (old snow) and rising sea level show falling snow and ice content, and temperatures warming.
My Ph.D. mentor, Nobel Prize winner F. S. Rowland (deceased) left successors continuing work on upper atmosphere chemistry. Rowland showed Freon damaging upper atmosphere ozone. His successors know gasses that damage the upper atmosphere, including carbon dioxide (very abundant), methane (less of it but more damaging than as much carbon dioxide) and coolants related to freon.
Early in Earth’s history, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels caused ice ages and warming ages with slow changes over thousands of years. That let life adjust to new conditions. Example: Ice Age humans learned to survive and evolved to be smarter. We are getting warmer. We want that change to stay slow. Warming increases evaporation, water vapor and clouds. More clouds gives more snow formation up high (hence rising snow coverage) and also warmer climate. Adding nonwater gasses mentioned above absorbs more solar light energy and speeds warming. We need to slow or even stop the warming. Reducing our input of the problem gasses and/or removing some of them is the only thing that has been suggested.
I have been following the horrific case of the four young university students who were slaughtered by some animal while sleeping peacefully in their home. I find it very strange given the inability to solve the case that the police or the state have not offered a substantial reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the murder or murderers. An insider might remain loyal until he/she is provided an incentive like cash to come forward. Is there a reason why this is not being done?