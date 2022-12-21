Snow in the mountains

Larry Kirkland’s letter (Dec. 19) about snow coverage is incomplete for criticism of climate change. I agree and expect that fresh snow coverage should rise, but retreating glaciers (old snow) and rising sea level show falling snow and ice content, and temperatures warming.

My Ph.D. mentor, Nobel Prize winner F. S. Rowland (deceased) left successors continuing work on upper atmosphere chemistry. Rowland showed Freon damaging upper atmosphere ozone. His successors know gasses that damage the upper atmosphere, including carbon dioxide (very abundant), methane (less of it but more damaging than as much carbon dioxide) and coolants related to freon.

