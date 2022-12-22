Finer points of Kyrie’s struggles
My letter about the struggles of NBA star Kyrie Irving was published Dec. 7. Soon after, Dec. 14, a totally expected response from one Helen Wootton appeared. My letter was essentially about Kyrie. Hers was about me and my “old nasty prejudices about Jews.”
I remind Ms. Wootton what some apparently nice (hopefully not nasty) folks did to Irving. Let’s get back on point.
NBA officialdom came down hard on the star player for some kind of reported, not very convincing, accusation of “antisemitism” supposedly expressed on his Twitter account. So incensed was NBA brass, that Kyrie got an immediate eight-game suspension. They made him apologize for linking his millions of Twitter followers to an allegedly “antisemitic” video. They extracted from his bank account a $500K “donation” to anti-hate causes.
They forced him into “sensitivity training,” including, of course, antisemitic training. These nice people asked him to meet with the Anti-Defamation league and other Jewish leaders. To top it off, they required him to meet with and “demonstrate understanding” in the presence of Nets owner, Joe Tsai. Wow!
Ms. Wootton, opinion page readers like you, who may react in breathless outrage about my views on Jewish origins, must realize that these same views were promulgated years ago, even by some Jewish scholars.
Check out Arthur Koestler, for example. This Jewish author wrote a widely read, landmark book in 1976, entitled “The Thirteenth Tribe,” in which, he claims, few modern Jews have any genealogical connection at all to the ancient Hebrews — not to their land, not to Noah’s eldest son Shem, not to Semitic peoples in general.
They are a “thirteenth tribe,” totally unrelated to the original 12. So, Ms. Wootton, if anyone is promoting a narrative, “(m)asquerading as a scholarly history,” it would be an erudite Jew like Arthur Koestler, wouldn’t it? But maybe Koestler is a self-hating Jew, right?