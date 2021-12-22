Community Relief Fund
The League of Women Voters of Pullman completed a study of local poverty issues and services in 2018. As a result of that work, the LWV of Pullman formalized a position that advocates support for local services to address poverty on the Palouse.
Almost 10 years ago, the Community Relief Fund was started by a group of local churches and individuals to provide services for crisis housing and transportation for the homeless community. The fund is administered by the Community Action Center in cooperation with the Pullman Police Department who are often the first contact for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
The fund has limits of a few hundred dollars per person to help those whose need is immediate and for whom there are no other resources available. The fund has been used to provide one or two nights of housing and bus tickets home to families who are willing to help their relatives. The total program funds are relatively modest, about $10,000. The money allows for fast response in emergency situations.
Unfortunately, as we enter the winter and holiday season, the fund is very low. Your donations to the Community Relief Fund will result in immediate and local relief for those in need. Please consider making a difference by donating to the Community Action Center, 350 Fairmount Drive, Pullman, WA 99163 and make a note “for Community Relief Fund.”
Bobbie Ryder
Pullman
Poor choice for gift
I wonder where their minds were and what their intent was when the Moscow Public School Board chose to collaborate with the University of Idaho to “gift” the entry fee to the Dec. 18 Vandal basketball game for children 12 and under who are accompanied by a paying adult.
There are multiple instances during these past few months in Moscow when more caution has been warranted than not when it comes to unvaccinated as well as newly vaccinated children. This “gifting” is not in the best interests of the students, considering that the prevalence of COVID-19 cases among children in Latah County as of late has been higher than desired.
As well, it is now understood that vaccinated individuals who are exposed to the omicron variant can be infected (especially if no booster shot has been administered), albeit, in most cases, not as seriously as its predecessor.
I surely hope that children (did) not attend and did not get exposed to the COVID-19 virus from those who did.
Please help keep our community, especially our children safe. In public, wear a mask; wash your hands often; physically distance in public settings. Thank you.
Dana Dolsen
Moscow
Resident of distinction
I tip my hat to this paper’s coverage of John Mix’s civic roles, as it is nice to read positive items. As this year closes I would like to add a word about additional men that in my mind opinion were exceptional and whose obituaries also appeared this year in your paper: Jack Rogers, a professional mycologist; Jim Weddell, an architect for low cost housing; David Nordquist, an award winning cowboy poet; and Bob Allan, a major contributing member of the Orville Vogel wheat breeding team that greatly helped ward off the world-wide famine that had been predicted for the last part of the last century.
Lee Hadwiger
Pullman
Teammates in El Paso
A word about the Washington State University Cougar football players who have opted out of playing in the Sun Bowl this year. Intellectually it is easy to understand why a potential professional NFL prospect would not want to risk injury in a bowl game that is outside the regular season. But on the emotional end, one might question what an individual owes his fellow teammates and the fans.
I have some, but limited, appreciation of what each college athlete has sacrificed for his/her team over the course of “their” Cougar career. I know it is not trivial. But in opting out of playing in El Paso, the players have returned to the thought process that the sacrifice finally boils down to the focus on the individual.
I think it is unfair of me to judge and criticize the opt-out players’ decisions. I have not strained in their practices, the workout rooms, on the game field, wearing their shoes or cleats. Anyone who has seen me playing organized sports would know I could not possibly have harbored any ambition of being a professional athlete. I never even remotely faced the decision the players are making.
Instead, I would like to give a shout out to those players who have decided to stay with the team and program and give their best in El Paso. As a fan I will be cheering. It was a tumultuous football season and we appreciate all the efforts of all the players who gave us fans hearty moments to cheer you on. And I would hope that all those players that have opted out will travel with the team to El Paso and support them from the sidelines: you are still teammates.
Larry Fox
Pullman