Columnist is juvenile
Mr. Pezeshki’s column shows me again that my second graders behave better than a lot of grownups these days. I am very tired of the way “grownups” make fun and name-call people they don’t agree with. If they were in school, they would be called a bully and receive those consequences, but because they are older, they believe it is OK to use any kind of language/name that fits their whim of the moment.
Mr. Pezeshki, why don’t you spend a day at school in your town to see what ACTUALLY happens? You are wrong. Masks do work. St. Mary’s School (in Moscow) was completely in session in 2020-2021. We followed protocols, were completely masked except for the youngest, and last year sickness in our school was down 75 percent. Another school that was completely open and didn’t wear masks had huge outbreaks last year.
This year, we wear masks except at recess, sickness is still down. Our wonderful, supportive parents keep students home when sick. Our joyful, hardworking students are just glad to be able to be in school and be with their friends. We don’t put them on the wall if they don’t have a mask, we hand them one.
Mr. Pezeshki, whenever you write your next column, I ask you and other columnists and letter writers to stop name-calling. It dilutes the message. This, along with other bullying/rude/controlling/ridiculing behaviors by people who just parrot what they’ve heard from someone else about what happens in schools, destroys civility and intelligent discourse.
This kind of language and behavior teaches our children that meanness, name-calling, and rudeness is acceptable if someone does not agree with your point of view. It is not! Please step up for our children and do the right thing.
Peggy Quesnell
Moscow
Blank paper a better choice
When columnists show that they never learned basic manners (or have forgotten them) and demonstrate that they think schoolyard insults are preferable to intelligent discussion, I wish the editors of the Daily News would omit those columns or send them back to the columnist with strict guidelines for revision. Chuck Pezeshki’s column of Dec. 18 demonstrates those weaknesses and should not have been published, at least with the flaws it contained. Blank paper would have been more edifying than Chuck’s column of Dec. 18.
David Nice
Pullman