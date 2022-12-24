Our community, our beloved university student body and our students’ families are deep in grief this holiday season. Though some resolution will come with finding the perpetrator, the loss will remain regardless. We have proposed a semi-circular bench with a clam shell protection and a plaque for each of the four students lost on Nov 13.
Presently, there is discussion as to which entity will collect the funds so that the construction can commence. The bench will probably have a place on the Paradise Trail and be a place where commemoration of the four can be established, on or near campus, for the years to come .All the pieces are not in place yet, stay tuned.
Want to help? Reach out to the Latah Trail Foundation or the University Volunteer Program coordinator. Together we can get this done.
The Washington Post reported this week that the Taliban has dictated an almost total elimination of educational opportunities for Afghan women. Similarly, Idaho is now first among Western states in its repression of reproductive rights for its female citizens. Idaho women have almost no choice regarding unwanted pregnancies.
The result will be women who are forced to forego education because the state forces them into motherhood, with all its attending responsibilities. Why criticize the Afghan government for its repression of women, when the Idaho Legislature is similarly repressive in this regard?
It is estimated that the majority of women using legal reproductive services in neighboring Washington are western Idaho residents. It seems the Idaho Legislature is moving toward theocratic, and away from democratic values.
Too bad the U.S. Supreme Court is on the same repressive trajectory.