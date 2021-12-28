Mistaking cynicism for reality
Reading the news, I can’t help but feel that the only thing more dangerous to our democracy than the authoritarian impulses of the right is the pessimism of the left. A year out from the midterms, left-leaning writers and reporters are falling all over themselves to be the first to give up — to posit the inevitable death of America and leave their readers resigned and hopeless.
Perhaps they intend to sound an alarm, but they play right into the hands of anti-democratic forces by demoralizing readers, making resistance seem futile and offering no path forward. To these cynics I say: give us a fight worth fighting and a reason to hope, or be gone. You’re not helping anyone.
Fear and anger may be good for clicks and subscriptions, but they are social poison, shredding community from families on up to the nation as a whole. At best, they leave people feeling powerless. At worst, they precipitate violence. If we mistake the cynicism of the news cycle for reality, we lose any hope of building a better future before we’ve even tried.
In the coming year, I hope that liberals and conservatives alike will reject the incessant hopelessness and fear found online, stop panicking, and commit themselves to a path of courage and optimism. When FDR famously stated that “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” the world we’re living in is what he was warning of. People who feel secure and unafraid spontaneously flourish, care for one another, and bear the fruits of all that’s best of humanity. We need to find our way back to that place. We can start by actively ignoring all who profit from fear.
— Ryan Urie, Pullman
Masks needed in Moscow
As I write, I’ve just returned from shopping in Moscow. We live in Pullman, but have done a lot of shopping in Moscow these past 48 years and have generally enjoyed the experience. But I’m steaming after having thanked a clerk for masking up and receiving a rude response that her employer makes her wear the mask.
She made it clear that she didn’t want to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Normally I wouldn’t argue the point, although I really wanted to; but there were customers in line so I just walked off steaming. It appeared that about half of the customers wore masks.
I always prefer to shop in Pullman, if I can; but given the mix of stores, a trip to Moscow is often necessary to get what we want.
Perhaps Moscow businesses would get the message if we Pullmanites boycotted all Moscow stores that don’t require employees and customers to mask up. Hopefully, just a week or two would change behaviors, if not attitudes.
— Terence L. Day, Pullman